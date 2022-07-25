ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Kamara's move to the BBC is confirmed as he launches a podcast alongside former Goals on Sunday co-host Ben Shephard in his first role since leaving Sky Sports following speech apraxia diagnosis

Chris Kamara's new podcast deal with the BBC was confirmed on Monday as the ex-Sky Sports reporter was unveiled as part of Radio 5 Live's fresh line-up ahead of the new season.

The 64-year-old stepped down from his role on Soccer Saturday in April after developing apraxia of the speech, a neurological condition which caused him to slur his words whilst reporting live.

But the BBC has now confirmed that Kamara will take on his first role since leaving the broadcaster, revealing that he will be the star of a new podcast called Unbelievable - named after his iconic catchphrase on Soccer Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXNfm_0grrywjp00
Chris Kamara (R) and Ben Shephard (L) will star in BBC Sounds' new podcast 'Unbelievable'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0j70_0grrywjp00
The 64-year-old reporter left Soccer Saturday after developing apraxia of the speech in April

WHAT IS APRAXIA OF SPEECH?

Apraxia of speech is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult to speak.

This disorder can make saying the right sounds and words very difficult and can be observed as slurring.

It is caused by damage to the parts of the brain that control how muscles move, leading to apraxia of speech.

He is set to line up alongside former Goals on Sunday co-host Ben Shephard, as the pair interview high-profile names within football.

Whilst unofficially announcing Unbelievable during The Podcast Show 2022 in May, Kamara said: 'This is a dream transfer and I can’t wait to tell you more about my new BBC podcast later this summer.

'Expect top guests, unbelievable stories and plenty of laughs as Ben and I delve into the footballing world.'

BBC Sounds confirmed that Unbelievable will commence on August 1 and that an additional Kamara podcast short will be announced later in the year.

Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney has been listed as a new pundit alongside regulars including Chris Sutton, Alan Shearer, Robbie Savage and Micah Richards, while ex-England international Jermain Defoe will join the podcast team.

His new fly-on-the wall show Jermain Defoe: Outside the Box will follow the 39-year-old in his quest to become a manager following his retirement.

Meanwhile, Premier League stars Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio are set to return to a brand new series of the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

