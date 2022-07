HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock were in Indianapolis over the past couple of days to get the scoop on the Hawkeye football team for Big Ten Media Days. The two HawkeyeInsider's team up to discuss what the word is from Indy, Kirk Ferentz's concerns with the future of college football, other notable things that stuck out to us during the two days and much more. Football season is close... let's dive into it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO