Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of Julianna (Judy) Painter, 70

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Julianna (Judy) Painter.

– Julianna (Judy) Painter was born in Waco, Texas on December 30, 1951, to J.D. and Dorothy Williford and passed away on July 1, 2022, in Clovis, California. While a young child the family moved to Paso Robles, California where Judy would spend the remainder of her adolescence. Judy married Steve Painter, her high school sweetheart, whom she remained in love with and committed to until he preceded her in death a few years ago. Judy and Steve moved to Clovis, California in the late 1970s and had two sons and one daughter. In addition to spending time with her family, Judy enjoyed working as a preschool teacher and doing crafts.

In addition to her husband Steve, Judy was preceded in death by her son Troy, her parents J.D. and Dorothy Williford, brother Roy Williford and his wife Martha. Judy is survived by her son Todd Painter, his wife Lisa and her daughter Mandy Estrada, and husband Andreas. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Schmitt and her husband Ron, sister Donna Bogdanovich and her husband Sam, sister Paula Croson, brother Tom Williford and his wife Kaye, and brother-in-law Timmy Painter. Judy also leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

At this time there are no planned public services for Judy, a small family gathering will take place in the future.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

