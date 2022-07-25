ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest close in on £12.75m signing of Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala with the Belgium international lined up as the club's 11th summer signing ahead of their Premier League return

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Nottingham Forest are are closing on the £12.75m signing of Orel Mangala from Stuttgart.

The Belgium international, 24, would become the club's 11th signing of the summer as Steve Cooper looks to bolster their squad ahead of the club's first season in the top flight since 1999.

The clubs have agreed a fee of £12.75m and while the deal is not yet completed, Mangala should become the latest player to join Cooper's side this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vdr0_0grrvfVz00
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal in principle for Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala

The dynamic midfielder has played twice for his country and last season was a regular for a Stuttgart side that avoided the Bundesliga's relegation play-off on goal difference, appearing 28 times in the league.

Mangala scored once and registered four assists over the course of last season.

Last week, Forest completed deals for Jesse Lingard, Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Those three joined Brandon Aguilera, Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone and Taiwo Awoniyi as Forest look to ensure they are equipped enough to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7rRh_0grrvfVz00
Nottingham Forest have rejoined Fulham and Everton in pursuing Burnley's Maxwel Cornet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIA7o_0grrvfVz00
Jesse Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year contract after leaving Manchester United

Lingard's arrival, in particular, on a mega one-year deal has raised eyebrows with the deal dividing opinion within the football sphere.

Meanwhile, Forest continue to chase Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet with Burnley remaining resolved to receive the player's £17.5m release clause in full or a higher price.

Forest are doing battle with Everton and Fulham over the Ivory Coast international who was relegated on the final day with Burnley.

Despite their relegation, Cornet impressed over the season, scoring nine goals.

Forest will play their first Premier League fixture since 1999 when they take on Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday August 6.

SB Nation

Southampton confirm signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux

After reaching an agreement in principle last week, Southampton confirmed on Monday the signing of Sékou Mara from Girondins de Bordeaux on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance. Mara is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain, Boulogne-Billancourt and Bordeaux youth academies, the latter where he joined in 2017...
