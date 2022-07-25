ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comic Con closes with a bang: Four-day festival winds up after star turns from Dwayne Johnson as new DC superhero Black Adam and Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Comic Con has closed out with a bang as Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart all made appearances before the four-day festival wound up on Sunday.

Both released trailers at the weekend, Johnson for upcoming DC Comics superhero film Black Adam and Sir Patrick for Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Picard, while also answering fans' question during a series of events at the San Diego Convention Center.

Comic Con, which began as a humble comic book-themed gathering in a San Diego hotel basement more than 50 years ago, today draws A-list stars and top Hollywood studios including Disney and Warner Bros.

Marvel studios also unveiled 16 new projects at the festival, while more information and trailers were released on a Dungeons & Dragons film, Netflix's The Sandman series, the new Lord of the Rings series, and Keanu Reeves returning as John Wick for the latest upcoming film.

After successive online-only Comic-Cons during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, attendance is set to match the record 130,000 who showed up in 2019. Superfans were seen at the event dressed as everything from villains to superheroes and space monsters and queuing up for Hall H - which seats 6,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45g7ma_0grrvYHm00
Someone dressed as predator on Day 4 of Comic Con in San Diego Convention Center on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBe7Q_0grrvYHm00
(L-R) Cosplayers Derek Shackelton as Moon Knight, Faeren Adams as Mary Ann the Spider Fan: Spiderman's Biggest Fan, and Jay Acey as Black Panther pose for photos on Day 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLRme_0grrvYHm00
SpongeBob SquarePants is seen in the background as a family sit pretending to toast marshmallows around a fire on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgEzY_0grrvYHm00
Patrick Stewart (left) comes onstage at the Star Trek Universe Panel while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) appears at the Warner Brothers panel promoting his upcoming film 'Black Adam'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN8Zz_0grrvYHm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MOWl_0grrvYHm00
Star Wars mashup cosplayer Christian Bastidas as Obi-Juan Kenobi during Day 4 of the festival in San Diego, California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lf9k6_0grrvYHm00
Stephen Eckert poses for photos in a Shakespeare inspired Spiderman costume during 2022 Comic-Con International Day 4

Rosario Dawson attended the Funko: Pop Talk Live! Panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Sunday along with Gabriel Iglesias, and William Zabka.

Zabka, who stars in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, wore a black t-shirt underneath a matching button-up while he attended Comic-Con as he play fought Iglesias.

The Karate Kid star also donned a set of slim-fitting light gray pants and a pair of Vans sneakers. He later posed for a duo of shots with Iglesias, and the pair flashed a pair of wide smiles while they spent time in front of the cameras.

Sir Patrick Stewart praised the Star Trek franchise for 'breaking boundaries' on Saturday as he unveiled a teaser trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard at Comic-Con.

The veteran actor received cheers and rapturous applause as he entered the stage to discuss the show, which is due to conclude with its third season on Paramount+ next year.

Sir Patrick said he had agreed to the project because he wanted the opportunity to explore the past of his famous character, and how it shaped his life. 'We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be,' he told audiences. That is an admirable thing for any TV show to do.'

The 60-second clip features an array of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, who appear to be rejoining their captain on one of his final missions.

'As long as you and your crew remain steadfast, you are never without hope,' Sir Patrick is heard to say. Speaking on the panel, he told audiences there would be 'surprises and shocks' in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ogz_0grrvYHm00
Star Trek cosplayers Miguel Capuchino as Captain Jean-Luc Picard (L) and Lucy Capuchino as Counselor Deanna Troi pictured on Day 4 (Sunday) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiQbD_0grrvYHm00
A Sesame Street cosplayer walks the convention center floor and is pictured during the last day of the festival 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnzpR_0grrvYHm00
Star Wars cosplayers Catherine Fisher in her Marilyn Monroe/Chewbacca mashup (L) and Leah Panos in her Wonder Woman/Rey Skywalker mashup pose for photos with a Grogu doll on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ua978_0grrvYHm00
Spiderman cosplayers Adam Dema (L) and Timmy Dema (Right) as they pose at the Spiderman booth during Day 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4P6t_0grrvYHm00
Deadpool cosplayer Randall French poses for photos on Day four as he is seen in the iconic red and black costume worn by Ryan Reynolds in the film 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNSko_0grrvYHm00
Star Wars cosplayers Christopher Canole as Dude Vader (L) and Patricia Burns as Inquisitor Reva stage a mock battle on Day 4 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNeZH_0grrvYHm00
Moon Knight cosplayer Derek Shackelton poses for photos at the Comic-Con Museum booth on Day 4 of the festival 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iieFl_0grrvYHm00
What an entrance! Dwayne Johnson, 50, surprised fans during the Comic-Con panel dressed as his DC superhero character, Black Adam. Costume: The star donned the recognizable black-and-gold costume

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited 'Black Adam' movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.

Ever the showman, he brought wore a costume as he revealed to the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see 'Black Adam' in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango.

The character Black Adam has the powers of the ancient gods and has been entombed for some 5,000 years before being released into the modern world. In the trailer he says his powers are 'a curse, not a gift.'

Set for an October 21 theatrical release, 'Black Adam' reunites Johnson with his 'Jungle Cruise' director Jaume Collet-Serra. It also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra for the panel.

'Black Adam' was just one part of Warner Bros. return to Comic-Con, where audiences also got a glimpse at a new trailer for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

Stars Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu were on hand to promote the sequel, which is due to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21 and continues the story of a teenager-turned-superhero who is feeling a bit like a fraud.

The film sees the return of Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody and adds Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler of 'West Side Story' to the mix. The studio stuck to its 2022 superhero releases, forgoing sneak peeks at films due next year. One of those is 'The Flash,' whose star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii twice this year - in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault.

Miller plays Barry Allen in the Andy Muschietti-directed film, which has wrapped production and is supposed to open in June 2023. They have been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Idb9K_0grrvYHm00
Star Wars cosplayer Patricia Burns as Inquisitor Reva poses for photos at the Star Wars booth on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVzJb_0grrvYHm00
Star Wars cosplayer Christopher Canole as Dude Vader on Day 4 of Comic Con is pictured holding two lightsabers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBr2q_0grrvYHm00
Star Trek cosplayer Todd Felton poses for photos during 2022 Comic Con and is pictured in a red uniform complete with a case 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26o5rd_0grrvYHm00
Star Wars cosplayer Catherine Fisher poses for photos wearing a Marilyn Monroe/Chewbacca crossover costume on Sunday during Day 4 of Comic Con 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS4cD_0grrvYHm00
Lorenzo Ramirez poses for photos in his Star Trek/Aliens mashup costume during 2022 Comic-Con International Day 4 at San Diego Convention Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjlEu_0grrvYHm00
A cosplayer dressed as Pennywise from the Stephen King novel 'It' poses for photos during 2022 Comic-Con International on Day 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtxQi_0grrvYHm00
Members of the Science Fiction Coalition cosplay club pose for a group photo at the Comic-Con Museum booth on Sunday 

Marvel Studios also unveiled the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ' - set to 'No Woman No Cry' - to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday.

It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars.'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director Ryan Coogler was on site in San Diego to preview the highly anticipated film, which is due to arrive in theaters on Nov. 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4.

Coogler paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020. 'The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,' Coogler said.

After the massive success of 'Black Panther' in 2018, plans for a sequel were quickly set into motion. But those were altered after Boseman's unexpected death from colon cancer.

The studio said it would not recast Boseman's role of T'Challa but very little has come out about the film in the years since. Production wrapped in March after several delays, one of which was due to an injury sustained by Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's brainy sister Shuri. Also returning are Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, but not Daniel Kaluuya, whose 'Nope' schedule conflicted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rptyq_0grrvYHm00
A bust of Skeletor from Masters of the Universe is pictured on Day 4 as the official He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3 trailer arrived last week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiTsD_0grrvYHm00
General view of the atmosphere during 2022 Comic-Con International Day 4 at San Diego Convention Center on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ibEx_0grrvYHm00
Actor Jennings Brower as Reed Richards (L) and Adam Lindsey as Doctor Doom from Fantastic Four pose for photos on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdBVI_0grrvYHm00
Aquaman cosplayer Adam Kryon Murillo in full costume outside 2022 Comic-Con International Day 4 at San Diego Convention Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5u8B_0grrvYHm00
Alyssa Wise as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as the upcoming Disney comedy series is scheduled to premiere on August 17, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyiaG_0grrvYHm00
Spiderman cosplayer Faeren Adams as Mary Ann the Spider Fan: Spiderman's Biggest Fan on Day 4 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6GBb_0grrvYHm00
Man dresses as Maui from Disney's "Moana" during 2022 Comic Con International Day 4 on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaDds_0grrvYHm00
Marvel cosplayers Joshua Kerns as Ant-Man, Andre Rhoden as Mr. Knight, and Betty Rodriguez as The Wasp pictured on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHJ36_0grrvYHm00
(L-R) Sesame Street cosplayers Jodi Ornelas, Zachery Morrison, and Dawn Ragnar pictured on Day 4 of the festival 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESXAE_0grrvYHm00
(L-R) Cosplayers Dana Sabbe, Leah Panos, Catherine Fisher, Patricia Burns, and Kat Baxter pose on Sunday 

Phase 5, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said, will kick off in February with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and conclude with 'Thunderbolts' in July 2024. The new 'Blade,' starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, also got a release date of Nov. 3, 2023, and 'Captain America and the New World Order,' featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn showed up in San Diego to confirm that 'Vol. 3' would be the last for the space rogues. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista are all returning for the film. New cast members include Will Poulter, as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made the trip to San Diego to show some footage from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.'

Phase 6 will launch with a new 'Fantastic Four' movie on Nov. 8, 2024, and finish with 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,' set for May 2, 2025, followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' on Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as 'Secret Invasion,' with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, due in the spring, and the half-hour comedy 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,' starring Tatiana Maslany, debuting in August. The second season of 'Loki' is also expected next summer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
E! News

Kesha Showcases Sexy Black Latex Look at Comic-Con 2022

All eyes were on Kesha as she showcased a sexy and daring style at San Diego Comic-Con. On July 23, the 35-year-old spoke at a panel for her new ghost-hunting series, Conjuring Kesha, wearing a sexy, black latex cut-out corset-like top and matching pants and sandals. She wore her hair styled in a high ponytail and two long braids and completed her vampy look with thick winged eyeliner and silver jewelry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
State
Hawaii State
ComicBook

New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Released at Comic-Con

We're on the cusp of getting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated series has already courted quite a lot of conversation, as fans have been eager to see Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. After the first trailer for the series debuted in May, there's been a lot of speculation about when we'll get to see additional footage — and it looks like that wait is now over. During Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio debuted a new look at She-Hulk, which you can check out below.
TV SERIES
IGN

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Draws Boos For His Superman Response At Comic-Con

One of the hot topics among DC fans heading into San Diego Comic-Con was whether Henry Cavill would make a surprise appearance to announce that he would be reprising his role as Superman. Those hopes were dashed when he failed to turn up at today's Warner Bros. panel, leading to the speculation that someone else might don the famous cape.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
William Zabka
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Patrick Stewart
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer Unveiled At Comic-Con After Keanu Reeves Surprise Hall H Appearance — Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. In what didn’t come as a shocker today at San Diego Comic-Con: Keanu Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel where his John Wick: Chapter 4 Chad Stahelski director was a panelist. And they showed the first trailer from the Lionsgate movie which doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, 2023. The pic’s title? Simply John Wick.  “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here,” said Reeves. Stahelski and Reeves said the fourthquel takes place in five locales: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan. Trailer opens with Reeves’ John Wick punching a roped pole. There’s a voiceover asking John,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Star 93.9

First ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Images Unveiled at Comic-Con

The long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Fans were starting to wonder if they'd ever hear more news of the film after multiple delays, but they can rest easy knowing it's on its way. In fact, we now have photos of the main actors in full DnD regalia, and we even know which classes they’re set to play.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Warner Bros#Superfans#Hall H#Att
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Have a Surprise Superman Announcement at Comic-Con

According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
MOVIES
960 The Ref

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " — set to "No Woman No Cry" — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego. It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
BGR.com

MCU Phase 5 and 6: Everything Marvel announced at Comic-Con

Whatever your expectations were for the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, they were likely exceeded. First, Marvel announced every movie and show in Phase 5 of the MCU. But we also got a preview of Phase 6, which will include two new Avengers movies. We now know nearly everything that Marvel has planned from now through the end of 2025.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘Shazam! Fury Of Gods’ Starring Zachary Levi

From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars returning cast members Zachary Levi...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Joey King, 22, says she has been 'giddy for months straight' about starring in the big action film Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, 58, as she poses for Allure

Joey King has made it to the big time in Hollywood as she is starring with A lister Brad Pitt in the big summer action movie Bullet Train. And seeing herself on the billboard of the movie about assassins on a Japanese train makes her feel 'giddy' she told the August issue of Allure where she was photographed by Jens Ingvarsson.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Comic-Con in Recovery: Marvel Studios Saves San Diego’s Otherwise Stillborn Return

Click here to read the full article. After two years of virtual events, San Diego Comic-Con made its grand in-person return this weekend. The fan convention was chock full of surprises — Marvel! Stephen Colbert! — but it’s clear that SDCC and many of its exhibitors have not yet adapted to a new normal. The pandemic’s pall hovered over Comic-Con. Entering the convention center required COVID verification wristbands and masks, but those precautions came late and caused confusion. Some panels were always virtual, like the one I hosted for “Abbott Elementary,” but one for fellow ABC shows “The Rookie” and “The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

506K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy