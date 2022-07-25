Soligenix Announces Strategic Partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals to Supply its Novel Ricin Antigen

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO