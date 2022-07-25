ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation by End-user, Type and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Enclosures Market size in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion during the forecasted period. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the Industrial Enclosures Market will progress at a CAGR of 4.88%. This report...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is a major e-cigarette market trend in the UK that is expected to have a positive impact during the coming years. Consumers trying to quit smoking prefer e-cigarettes over normal cigarettes, which is the major factor driving the market. Most consumers opt for e-cigarettes to quit smoking. The number of adults smoking in the UK decreased over the last five years and is expected to drop further during the forecast period. On the other hand, the number of consumers using e-cigarettes is increasing in the UK. In December 2017, an agency called Public Health England launched a smoking cessation campaign, which included face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, an app, social media, and SMS support. The campaign also featured a website that highlighted e-cigarettes as a possible option to help people quit smoking.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Golf tourism market to Register USD 41.04 Bn growth, Segmentations by Type and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 41.04 billion at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the golf tourism market is the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide. The golf tourism market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co. among others.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Key Market#Key Drivers#Abb Ltd#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Eaton Corporation Plc#Emerson Electric Co#Hubbell Inc#Ims Companies Llc#Nvent Electric Plc#Rittal Gmbh Co#Sanmina Corp#Schneider Electric Se
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NHC Adds Wireless Service to Its Portfolio of POTS Solutions

Nationwide Communications Leader NHC Partners With Ooma, Inc to Enhance Its POTS Portfolio With a Powerful Wireless Option. CONCORD, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Communications (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider™ offering communications solutions from SMB to enterprise businesses in North America, expands its mix of POTS solutions to include wireless POTS.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mechatron Solar Completes B&V Bankability Report

A new Black & Veatch Bankability Report enhances the competitiveness of the patented Mechatron Solar M18KD dual-axis tracker for commercial and utility-scale projects. This report follows Mechatron's June certification to the UL 3703 Tracker standard. STOCKTON, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechatron Solar has just completed a Bankability Report...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 per Unit and Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Second quarter net income attributable to the limited partners of $39.2 million, or $0.62 per common unit, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $58.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million. Year-to-date debt reduced by $70.0 million through repayments on the revolving credit facility. Declares quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Netenrich Presents Resolution Intelligence Cloud at Black Hat 2022

Company shows how a risk-based security model shifts to proactive and analytics-driven operations that better predicts, scores, and prioritizes critical issues and actions. SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, the Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ company, today announced its Black Hat 2022 schedule of activities including its Happy Hour and Dig This networking event. Conference attendees are invited to meet with Netenrich experts and see our Resolution Intelligence Cloud in action.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Elation Health Announces $50M Series D for Innovative Primary Care

Generation Investment Management and Ascension Ventures co-led the round for Elation's primary care platform supporting practices in new payment models and more than 12.8 million patients. SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced a Series D financing...
HEALTH SERVICES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PBF Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter income from operations of $1,706.6 million (excluding special items, second quarter income from operations of $1,784.2 million) Reduced consolidated debt by more than $2.2 billion including a $900 million revolving credit facility repayment, $45 million debt reduction at PBF Logistics and the redemption of $1.25 billion senior secured notes on July 11, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thentia Cloud launches on Google Cloud Marketplace as a Google Cloud public sector ISV partner

Thentia's service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud. OKLAHOMA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Thentia Cloud can be procured directly through Google Cloud's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Marketplace.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lumen Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

DENVER, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the "Company" or "Lumen") and its indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries Level 3 Financing, Inc. ("Level 3 Financing") and Embarq Florida, Inc. ("Embarq Florida") have commenced cash tender offers pursuant to which (i) Level 3 Financing has offered to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Any and All Notes") (collectively, the "Any and All Tender Offers") and (ii) Embarq Florida has offered to purchase its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "8.375% 2025 Notes" and, together with the 2023 Notes, the "Embarq Notes") and the Company has offered to purchase its outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Lumen Notes" and, together with the Embarq Notes, the "Maximum Tender Notes" and together with the Any and All Notes, the "Notes") (collectively, the "Maximum Tender Offers" and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the "Tender Offers") up to an aggregate principal amount of Maximum Tender Notes that will not exceed $1,000,000,000 less the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes purchased on the Early Settlement Date (as defined herein), if any (or, if no Early Settlement Date, on the Final Settlement Date (as defined herein)) (subject to increase or decrease by the applicable offeror, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount"); provided that the Tender Offer for the Lumen Notes will be subject to an aggregate principal amount sublimit of $350,000,000 (subject to increase or decrease by us, the "Series Tender Cap"). There is no aggregate principal amount sublimit applicable to any other series of Notes. The Notes subject to the Tender Offers are identified in the tables below:
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New models of primary care will capture 30% of the US market by 2030 as retailers, payer-owned providers and advanced primary care disruptors gain traction

Bain & Company's new study shows how innovative primary care models from nontraditional players will deliver more efficient care, improve patient outcomes and lower costs. BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company's study, Primary Care 2030: Innovative Models Transform the Landscape, shows that new primary care models from nontraditional players—such as retailers, payer-owned providers, advanced primary care disrupters and concierge providers —could capture as much as a third of the US primary care market by 2030. This would be a far cry from today's market, which remains dominated by traditional providers in fee-for-service arrangements.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy