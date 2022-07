Transformative Surgery Occurs Almost a Decade After the Passage of the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act. NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The world's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant has been successfully performed at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx. The patient, in her sixties, suffered from advanced heart failure and received the life-saving donation, along with a simultaneous kidney transplant, in early Spring. After the four-hour surgery, she spent five weeks recovering in the hospital and now sees her transplant physicians at Montefiore for monitoring.

