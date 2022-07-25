ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

By Green Scientific Labs
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PubWise Is Granted First Of Several Patents For Its Smart Path Optimization Technology® Suite

Automated approach to programmatic optimization reduces waste and environmental impact, ushering in a new era of advertising logistics for the digital advertising supply chain. ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PubWise, The Advertising Logistics Company, today announced it has been issued a patent for its "Digital Advertising Platform With Demand...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 16,000+ Food Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the food manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 16,000 food manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized food manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Netenrich Presents Resolution Intelligence Cloud at Black Hat 2022

Company shows how a risk-based security model shifts to proactive and analytics-driven operations that better predicts, scores, and prioritizes critical issues and actions. SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, the Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ company, today announced its Black Hat 2022 schedule of activities including its Happy Hour and Dig This networking event. Conference attendees are invited to meet with Netenrich experts and see our Resolution Intelligence Cloud in action.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Management#Product Testing#Better Manages Cannabis#Lims#Artificial Intelligence#Gsl
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mechatron Solar Completes B&V Bankability Report

A new Black & Veatch Bankability Report enhances the competitiveness of the patented Mechatron Solar M18KD dual-axis tracker for commercial and utility-scale projects. This report follows Mechatron's June certification to the UL 3703 Tracker standard. STOCKTON, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechatron Solar has just completed a Bankability Report...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NHC Adds Wireless Service to Its Portfolio of POTS Solutions

Nationwide Communications Leader NHC Partners With Ooma, Inc to Enhance Its POTS Portfolio With a Powerful Wireless Option. CONCORD, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Communications (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider™ offering communications solutions from SMB to enterprise businesses in North America, expands its mix of POTS solutions to include wireless POTS.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Laboratories
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Nominated for Six Industry Awards

SMArtX has been named finalists in four categories for the 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), has been named a finalist for four categories in 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories in ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Awards. This is the highest number of SMArtX Advisory Solutions' nominations in a single year.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cultural Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 Bn, ACE Cultural Tours and Classic Journeys Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cultural Tourism Market by Type (Domestic cultural tourism and International cultural tourism), End-user (Cultural eco-tourism, Indigenous cultural tourism, and Socio-cultural tourism), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cultural tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.76 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is a major e-cigarette market trend in the UK that is expected to have a positive impact during the coming years. Consumers trying to quit smoking prefer e-cigarettes over normal cigarettes, which is the major factor driving the market. Most consumers opt for e-cigarettes to quit smoking. The number of adults smoking in the UK decreased over the last five years and is expected to drop further during the forecast period. On the other hand, the number of consumers using e-cigarettes is increasing in the UK. In December 2017, an agency called Public Health England launched a smoking cessation campaign, which included face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, an app, social media, and SMS support. The campaign also featured a website that highlighted e-cigarettes as a possible option to help people quit smoking.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sirius XM Posts Mixed Q2 Results, But Reaffirms Full-Year Financial Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Sirius XM reported mixed earnings for the second quarter, but execs reaffirmed full-year financial guidance and pointed to forthcoming deals with emerging electric car makers and strong trends in on-demand app streaming as positive signs. Wall Street analysts had expected the audio firm to deliver earnings per share of 8 cents and revenue of $2.24 billion. While revenue barely topped estimates at $2.25 billion, earnings came in at 7 cents, down from 10 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Sirius said it added 23,000 net new self-pay subscribers and 54,000 paid promotional subscribers during the quarter, while...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 - (NYSE: TDOC)

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of TDOC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

M&T Increases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, July 28, 2022, M&T (NYSE:MTB) will increase its prime lending rate from 4.75% to 5.50%. M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
BUFFALO, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 376.45 billion Worth E-commerce Payment Market Potential Growth Deviation at 26.41% CAGR - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce payment market between 2020 and 2025 is $ 376.45 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The rising number of online transactions is notably driving the e-commerce payment market growth. In addition, the rise in the use of wireless networks is the key market trend driving the e-commerce payment market growth. However, the major challenge impeding the e-commerce payment market growth is the concerns related to privacy and security.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FOUR MAJOR STAFFING GROUPS CONSOLIDATE TO BECOME SOUTH FLORIDA'S LARGEST STAFFING ORGANIZATION UNDER THE NEW NAME JOBSQUAD STAFFING SOLUTIONS

Equity Group Hoosier Investments Adds to Nationwide Staffing Portfolio to Meet Florida Business Needs. MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoosier Investment LLC, an Indiana private equity firm specializing in staffing group Acquisition and growth, dba the national brand, JobSquad Staffing Solutions, has acquired Affinity Resources and Albion Staffing Solutions that now join formerly acquired Creative Staffing and Best Candidates. Together, these four entities will consolidate and become JobSquad Staffing Solutions. This consolidation creates the largest staffing firm in South Florida; as well as expands the JobSquad Staffing Solutions brand nationally – making it one of the fastest growing staffing groups and candidate networks in the United States. *
FLORIDA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New models of primary care will capture 30% of the US market by 2030 as retailers, payer-owned providers and advanced primary care disruptors gain traction

Bain & Company's new study shows how innovative primary care models from nontraditional players will deliver more efficient care, improve patient outcomes and lower costs. BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company's study, Primary Care 2030: Innovative Models Transform the Landscape, shows that new primary care models from nontraditional players—such as retailers, payer-owned providers, advanced primary care disrupters and concierge providers —could capture as much as a third of the US primary care market by 2030. This would be a far cry from today's market, which remains dominated by traditional providers in fee-for-service arrangements.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy