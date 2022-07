LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 brain surgeries and years of struggling with clinical depression, Arica Nyboer says she was looking for new treatment options, when she came across ketamine infusion therapy. Ketamine is traditionally used for anesthesia, but researchers have found that it is beneficial when it comes to helping treat clinical depression and […]

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO