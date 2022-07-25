Is Seattle heading toward a recession?

Private investment groups bought up nearly 10% of King County’s residential homes listed on the market in 2021, so what does that mean for local families looking to purchase their first home?. Looking at the raw numbers, Washington state documented 107,354 property transactions in 2021, according to the Northwest...
It's no longer the "murder hornet." This is your cooling window during this week's heat wave. The 988 hotline is live and specialists have observed a few things about the job. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 27, 2022. I hope you were able...
The City of Seattle will spend $97 million in funds created through its payroll tax on high-income earners on 1,769 units of affordable housing. Labeled JumpStart, the tax applies to Seattle companies with payrolls above $7 million. Qualifying companies are taxed .7% for every employee making an annual salary above $150,000 and 1.4% above $500,000. The law has been in effect since 2020 and is projected to raise $277 million in 2022.
Amazon announced late Friday that it is not pursuing the construction of a warehouse in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Neighborhood advocates had been fighting the warehouse development proposed at the site of a Lowe’s home improvement store for more than a year. At a rally over this weekend, Travonna Thompson-Wiley...
As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
Some potentially welcome news for shellfish and their fans: While Puget Sound is having fairly low tides this week, exposing tidepool life to extreme heat, they're mostly morning lows — before the worst heat of the day — at least in Seattle and central Puget Sound. Low tides...
Around 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced into camps by the U.S. government during World War II. Seattle's May Namba became part of a movement to help those incarcerated regain what they'd lost. Namba worked for Seattle Public Schools as a clerk, but when parents started raising concerns about her race,...
People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, July 27. Seattle becomes abortion sanctuary city, first in country. Seattle is now the nation’s first abortion rights sanctuary city. The designation means Seattle Police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion...
Some universities across America are requiring compliance from faculty in the form of signed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statements, as conditions for tenure or promotion — arguing that DEI across college campuses is a top priority. However, there may be growing pushback in some areas from faculty as...
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
If King County really wants to prepare for extreme heat, better cooling needs to be part of the answer and not just for wealthy homeowners. Experts in climate adaptation say new infrastructure, including heat pumps and air conditioning, should be installed well before they are needed. Seattle is one of...
While there is no shortage of beaches and public pools around Seattle, those swimming holes attract large crowds when the mercury is rising. Have you found yourself asking, "Who do we know owns a pool?" Wouldn’t it be nice to just rent a private pool for an hour or two? Maybe even hold a pool party for a special occasion? Now you can.
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26. King County’s gun buyback program becomes permanent. The King County Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to create a permanent voluntary safe firearm and ammunition return program within the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Moving to Seattle? Here’s everything you need to know, straight from Seattleites themselves. It can be daunting to move to a new city. There’s a lot to learn about everything from the local culture to the weather. If you’re moving to Seattle, you probably have a lot of questions. What is there to do in Seattle? Are the people there friendly or standoffish? Do I need to update my wardrobe? And does it really rain that much?
Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion, the Seattle City Council passed its first binding protection for those seeking abortion care in Seattle. The bill, a walk-on sponsored by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, passed with unanimous support. However, the vote didn't go through without tension.
Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, today could reach 100 degrees, likely making it the hottest day in a weeklong heatwave along the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in Seattle, Washington, are expected to reach the 90s this week with some parts of eastern Oregon and Washington having the potential to reach 110 degrees.
The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
