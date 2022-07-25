ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Is Seattle heading toward a recession?

By Jeannie Yandel
KUOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a weird time for the economy. On the plus side, we have a super...

www.kuow.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

It's no longer the 'murder hornet': Today So Far

It's no longer the "murder hornet." This is your cooling window during this week's heat wave. The 988 hotline is live and specialists have observed a few things about the job. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 27, 2022. I hope you were able...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Payroll tax on Seattle’s biggest earners funds $97 million in affordable housing

The City of Seattle will spend $97 million in funds created through its payroll tax on high-income earners on 1,769 units of affordable housing. Labeled JumpStart, the tax applies to Seattle companies with payrolls above $7 million. Qualifying companies are taxed .7% for every employee making an annual salary above $150,000 and 1.4% above $500,000. The law has been in effect since 2020 and is projected to raise $277 million in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Amazon backs off plan for warehouse in Seattle's Rainier Valley

Amazon announced late Friday that it is not pursuing the construction of a warehouse in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Neighborhood advocates had been fighting the warehouse development proposed at the site of a Lowe’s home improvement store for more than a year. At a rally over this weekend, Travonna Thompson-Wiley...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
KUOW

A story of resilience and patriotism after Japanese internment

Around 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced into camps by the U.S. government during World War II. Seattle's May Namba became part of a movement to help those incarcerated regain what they'd lost. Namba worked for Seattle Public Schools as a clerk, but when parents started raising concerns about her race,...
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Seattle Times
News Talk KIT

Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World

People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Crosscut

New WA program gives low-income renters access to A/C

If King County really wants to prepare for extreme heat, better cooling needs to be part of the answer and not just for wealthy homeowners. Experts in climate adaptation say new infrastructure, including heat pumps and air conditioning, should be installed well before they are needed. Seattle is one of...
seattlerefined.com

Need a pool in this Seattle heat? Rent one with 'Swimply'

While there is no shortage of beaches and public pools around Seattle, those swimming holes attract large crowds when the mercury is rising. Have you found yourself asking, "Who do we know owns a pool?" Wouldn’t it be nice to just rent a private pool for an hour or two? Maybe even hold a pool party for a special occasion? Now you can.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

What Seattleites Want You To Know Before Moving To Seattle

Moving to Seattle? Here’s everything you need to know, straight from Seattleites themselves. It can be daunting to move to a new city. There’s a lot to learn about everything from the local culture to the weather. If you’re moving to Seattle, you probably have a lot of questions. What is there to do in Seattle? Are the people there friendly or standoffish? Do I need to update my wardrobe? And does it really rain that much?
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Pacific Northwest Bakes Under Record Setting Temperatures

Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
PORTLAND, OR
The Stranger

Seattle Turns Cops Into Abortion Protectors

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion, the Seattle City Council passed its first binding protection for those seeking abortion care in Seattle. The bill, a walk-on sponsored by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, passed with unanimous support. However, the vote didn't go through without tension.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlechannel.org

Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home

The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy