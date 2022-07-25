Quick Hits: The Taking Strides Edition

The New Jersey Devils swung and missed when it came to signing top free agent Johnny Gaudreau, as they were thought to be his most likely destination until the Columbus Blue Jackets came calling. Then they were not able to offer a better package than the Florida Panthers gave up for Matthew Tkachuk. Although there was nothing official on a Devils’ offer, Renaud Lavoie, a correspondent for NHL Network, says they “were really interested,” and “tried hard to trade for,” Tkachuk before he was moved to Florida. They had the prospects to entice the Calgary Flames and the cap space to pay him, but just couldn’t get it done.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO