'Took some calls this morning with man's best co-worker': Biden posts new picture with dog Commander after his doctor said his symptoms are 'almost completely resolved'

Joe Biden shared an image Monday afternoon of him on the White House balcony on the phone with his dog Commander lounging on the couch next to him as he continues to isolate following his COVID diagnosis.

'Took some calls this morning with man's best co-worker,' Biden wrote along with the image.

The president, wearing aviators and a blue suit, held a wired phone to his ear and seemed to be looking in the direction of his German Shepherd dog.

Biden's COVID symptoms have 'almost completely resolved' only four days after testing positive, White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said in an update Monday.

The president, Dr. O'Connor said, still has some 'residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness' but does not require any oxygen assistance.

'His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air,' O'Connor wrote. 'His lungs remain clear.'

Biden's tweet providing the latest image and attempts to provide proof he is working through his diagnosis comes after another post from his POTUS account that is earning some roasting for misspelling 'person.'

President Joe Biden released an image from his official Twitter account on Monday on the phone alongside his lounging German Shepherd Commander writing: 'Took some calls this morning with man's best co-worker'

White House Physician Kevin O'Connor provided an update Monday on Biden's condition, claiming his symptoms have 'almost completely resolved' with just some 'residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness'

'At current prices, the average driver will spend $35 less per month for one peson (sic),' a graphic shared by the president's account reads.

The accompanying caption with the graphic reads: 'For American families looking for a little more breathing room, these savings matter.'

Biden will continue to take the antiviral medication of PAXLOVID as previously prescribed and is 'tolerating treatment well.'

O'Connor said the president will continue to isolate and is 'specifically conscientious to protect any staff' whose duties require any proximity to him – even if it is socially distanced at six-feet.

Since Thursday, Biden has engaged in meetings virtually and skipped out on a weekend trip to his home in Wilmington, Delaware to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on isolation.

No new images were released of Biden over the weekend, but White House aides say he is showing 'more energy' since the Thursday positive test.

Video was released on Twitter of Biden providing an update on his condition on Thursday and he appeared in a meeting virtually on Friday.

Despite the president's physician Dr. O'Connor released health updates on Saturday and Sunday.

Biden was last seen Friday meeting virtually with his economic team (pictured). No new images of the president were released over the weekend as he continues to isolate following his COVID diagnosis on Thursday

The next time Americans will see Biden is in virtual remarks delivered this afternoon to a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference. He was supposed to travel to Florida for the event, but had to ditch those plans due to his COVID diagnosis.

White House officials claim, according to NBC's Today program, that Biden is working and has 'more energy' than when first coming down with the virus.

None of the 17 people considered close contacts with Biden have tested positive for COVID as of Sunday – including wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris.

An update from O'Connor on Sunday claimed that Biden's condition continues to 'improve significantly' despite a persistent sore throat.

'His voice remains a bit deep,' O'Connor noted in his letter to Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The sore throat, Dr. O'Connor says, is 'likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging.'

'His rhinorrhea [runny nose], cough and body aches have diminished considerably,' he added.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor is Biden's White House physician. He has sent updates on the president since his COVID diagnosis on Thursday

Biden received his positive diagnosis during a routine COVID test administered on Thursday.

When news was released of his diagnosis, the president released a video on his official Twitter saying that he felt fine and was working from isolation at the White House.

Dr. O'Connor said Sunday morning that Biden completed his third day of PAXLOVID treatment on Saturday night.

Biden, the doctor said, will continue to isolate considering he has the highly contagious BA.5 variant.

A whopping 80 percent of current COVID infections in the U.S. are this variant.

O´Connor wrote in his Saturday update on Biden's condition that his earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become 'less troublesome.'

Biden's diagnosis Thursday did not mention any sore throat or body aches.

Biden's vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, 'remain entirely normal,' and his oxygen saturation levels are 'excellent' with 'no shortness of breath at all,' the doctor wrote in his Saturday update.

Dr. O'Connor said the results of the preliminary DNA sequencing that indicated Biden is infected with the BA.5 variant do not affect his treatment plan 'in any way.'

White House Physician Kevin O'Connor sent another update on President Joe Biden's on Sunday following his positive COVID diagnosis. The letter states Biden's 'predominant symptom' is a sore throat and as a result a deeper-than-usual voice

HOW COVID ANTIVIRAL TREATMENTS WORK:

Lagevrio and Paxlovid are oral antiviral treatments which work by blocking the ability of the Covid-19 virus to multiply in the body.

The medication must be prescribed by an authorised prescriber like a general practitioner or a nurse practitioner.

Oral treatment should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of symptoms to achieve the best result.

The capsules are taken twice a day for five days with the most common side effects including diarrhoea, nausea, and dizziness.

Lagevrio has been prioritised for use in residential aged care facilities as a priority for older people early this year.

That is because Paxlovid is not safe to use with certain other medications, and should not be taken by people with severe kidney or liver disease.

The two active substances in the drug, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, which are given as separate tablets, must be taken together twice a day for five days.

An oral treatment is not intended as a substitute for vaccination against Covid-19, with vaccines considered the best protection against the virus.

Source: Australian Department of Health