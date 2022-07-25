ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Tuskegee Experiment 50 Years Later: A BET News Special Interview With The Associated Press Reporter Who Exposed It All

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1972, Jean Heller was a young investigative journalist with the Associated Press. While covering the U.S. presidential election, a Washington bureau supervisor tipped her off about a man named Peter Buxtun, who was working with the United States Public Health Service (USPHS), the government agency responsible for public health in...

www.bet.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
Essence

"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"

Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a reporter on The Associated Press investigative team, then called the Special Assignment Team, broke news that rocked the nation. Based on documents leaked by Peter Buxtun, a whistleblower at the U.S. Public Health Service, the then 29-year-old journalist and the only woman on the team, reported that the federal government let hundreds of Black men in rural Alabama go untreated for syphilis for 40 years in order to study the impact of the disease on the human body. Most of the men were denied access to penicillin, even when it became widely available as a cure. A public outcry ensued, and nearly four months later, the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” came to an end. The investigation would have far-reaching implications: The men in the study filed a lawsuit that resulted in a $10 million settlement, Congress passed laws governing how subjects in research studies were treated, and more than two decades later President Bill Clinton formally apologized for the study, calling it “shameful.”
TUSKEGEE, AL
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Bernstein
Person
Caspar Weinberger
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Special Report#Health Education#Racism#The Associated Press#Usphs#The Tuskegee Institute#American
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Crazy white people scare everybody is June letter of the month | Letters

Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people, and he defines the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy