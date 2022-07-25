ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

WJOL’ Stream Is Down

star967.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees uprooted by the three tornadoes in Will County over...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

World Famous IL Late Night Flea Market Features Celebrity Guests

It's more than just collectibles and deals, you can also meet celebrities at this famous late-night flea market in Illinois. I don't know if you have noticed but flea markets are a big deal in the midwest, especially in Illinois. There is a competition to find out who has the best. Each place tries to be creative as possible to attract more customers. In fact, some of them in the Land of Lincoln are actually world-famous events.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Another front overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies may actually clear a bit overnight until another front moves into our area. Scattered showers may be around for the morning rush, but not expecting thunderstorms. Rain chance is only 20% and confined to the morning. Once the front clears, dry air moves in for a sunny afternoon. TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak. Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearing. High 82.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will County, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
County
Will County, IL
103.3 WKFR

Watch This Chicago Crowd Go Wild Thanks to a Dog in a Window

Raise your hand if you need an extra dose of serotonin today. If your hand is raised, this viral Tiktok video, or more accurately, videos should do the trick. A crowd had gathered on a Chicago street as they awaited the next band, Cherry Glazerr, to take the stage during Wicker Park Fest, one of Chicago's more popular summer festivals. It's unclear who first noticed this cute little doggie in a street-facing apartment window but, clearly, they started pointing it out to others in the crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes Saturday Morning

Many of us were woken up by the sound of emergency alert tones due to severe weather sweeping through the area. Our phones rang out with the INCREDIBLY loud alarm around 5:30 or 5:45 or so. I was a bit dazed, but coherent enough to grab the kids and hit the basement. We never lost power in my neck of the woods here in Plainfield, but other areas were a bit harder hit.
NAPERVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjol
tmpresale.com

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience in Joliet, IL Oct 20, 2022 – presale password

The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale password has been listed: Everybody with this presale code will have the opportunity to order sweet seats before the public!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Joliet during the pre-sale you might not be able to acquire them before they sell-out!
JOLIET, IL
Q985

One Of Greatest Guitar Collections In World Coming To Illinois

If you want to see one of the greatest guitars and memorabilia collections in the world, it coming to a popular Illinois tourist attraction. Celebrity Memorabilia Is Very Popular And Expensive. One Of The Greatest Collections In The World. Jim Irsay is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He's a...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lake County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m.The National Weather Service said, around 3:40 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was spotted over Whiting, Indiana, moving southeast at 20 mph. The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.The warning comes as the first of two rounds of storms is crossing our area, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
star967.net

Sign In Homer Glen Hopes To Curb Speeding

This week, law enforcement officers from six states including Illinois joined forces to combat speeding. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
HOMER GLEN, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
star967.net

Google Buying Thompson Center

Google is buying the Thompson Center in Chicago. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that the tech giant has agreed to purchase the building for 105-million-dollars from the state. The governor says the deal will save Illinois taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years. As part of the agreement, the state will receive 30-million-dollars in cash and the title to the property at 115 South LaSalle Street. That location will be renovated and state employees will work there.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy