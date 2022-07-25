ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikon Z9 wait-time reduced to 2 months at Adorama

By Sebastian Oakley
 3 days ago

News from rumor site, Nikon Rumors has showcased that the Nikon Z9 is now "only" taking 2 months to ship, from your order being placed at Adorama.

This could come as brilliant news to loyal fans of Nikon who want to upgrade to the latest and greatest mirrorless flagship, but were worried about the previous reports suggesting a longer wait time.

If you are interested in one of the best Nikon cameras , now could be the time to put your cash where your mouth is, as you can place a back order with Adorama or B&H . Of course, we can't promise how long your order will take to ship.

Nikon Z9|$5,496.95
Delivering 45.7 Megapixels at 20fps in RAW or 30fps in JPEG and able to 8.3K video 60p in N-RAW and 4.1K at 60p ProRes, the Nikon Z9 is here to top the pro charts.
At the core of the Nikon Z9 is the newly developed FX-format 45.7MP BSI stacked CMOS sensor. Its stacked design offers fast readout speeds and helps to reduce rolling shutter, and the BSI design contributes to impressive clarity and minimal noise when working at higher sensitivities.

At 45.7MP, it's also a high-resolution chip that benefits landscape, portraiture, and other detail-oriented genres, as well as enabling recording video at resolutions up to 8K. The full-frame BSI design is known for exquisite color and detail rendering, too, and this sensor offers a native ISO 64-25600 range, that can be expanded to ISO 32-102400.

These are amazing still specifications, but wait until to hear about the video capabilities of the Z9. With a variety of resolutions and frame rates available up to 8K, using full pixel readout, UHD 8K 60p video can be recorded with continuous shooting possible for approximately 2 hours 5 minutes.

Full-frame 4K recording is available, too, up to 120p for slow-motion playback. Using an 8K area, oversampled UHD 4K recording is possible at up to 60p for increased sharpness and detail. Also, high-resolution frame grabs can be recorded in camera from 8K and 4K videos, for producing 33MP or 11MP stills, respectively.

If you are on the fence about ordering your Nikon Z9 due to delays, we would suggest placing your order in now to avoid disappointment, although, we can't guarantee your order will be shipped within 2 months of ordering.

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

