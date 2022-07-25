Experience is not enough to make expert witness opinion reliable
By Tanya Albert Henry
AMA
3 days ago
Having experience that aligns with the question put forward in a medical malpractice trial qualifies someone to testify as an expert witness, but it takes more than that to establish that the opinion they are offering is reliable, physicians tell the Michigan Supreme Court. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA...
Has your state instituted an inflation relief measure? Fortune wants to hear how you’re spending the money. Email senior writer Alicia Adamczyk with your story. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62. But when GM plunged into the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceeding in history in 2009, and the federal government negotiated its restructuring, Muffley’s expected retirement package was slashed, and his life’s trajectory would spiral. The Russiaville resident, now 68, lost 30% of his retirement savings, his promised health care coverage and his faith in government. Muffley is one of an estimated 20,000 Delphi workers hurt by the GM bankruptcy, and many have spent the past 13 years fighting to get back what they lost. After taking the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear their case this year, the retirees were cut off from their last legal remedy.
Comments / 0