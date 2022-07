Boris Johnson's flagship police pledge is in danger as a record number of officers leave their jobs.In his first speech as prime minister in July 2019, Mr Johnson vowed that he would put “another 20,000 police on the streets” by the end of March 2023.New figures published on Wednesday show that just 234 extra officers were recruited between April and June this year, and the figure will now have to average 690 officers a month to hit the 20,000 target.A total of 13,790 extra officers had been recruited as part of the uplift by the end of June, meaning another...

