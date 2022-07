The strength of the San Francisco 49ers is their defensive line play and depth! Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead lead them, but they need another body to produce on the defensive line. The former first-round pick, 14th overall in 2021, has yet to stay healthy for a whole season in his young career. Nevertheless, the six-foot-five, 315 lb, third-year defensive tackle is a player to watch during 49ers training camp this year. The 49ers need Kinlaw to fill the gap in the run game, rush the passer, and be a threat to disrupt offenses from the interior line. If Kinlaw can stay healthy, and on the field, he can be a menace to opposing offenses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO