One person died Sunday afternoon (July 24, 2022) in a one-vehicle crash about 10 miles south of Ipswich. The name of the only person involved is not yet being released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2013 Ford Fusion was northbound around 3:45pm on SD Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and eventually started on fire. The 53-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Seatbelt use has not yet been determined.

EDMUNDS COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO