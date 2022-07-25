ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakanda Forever action figures offer a better look at costumes for Ironheart, Namor, and more

By Benjamin Abbott
 3 days ago

We now have our first good look at the full Wakanda Forever Ironheart costume, not to mention a better glimpse of Namor, Nakia, Attuma, and more from the Black Panther sequel.

Following a heartbreaking SDCC trailer , Hasbro and Funko unveiled their full line-up of toys based on the movie - and that includes the full Ironheart costume. We hadn't seen much of the character's outfit beyond some leaked art, but now her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko POP shows off a rudimentary version of her MK1 armor. Much like Tony Stark's first suit, this is much more industrial with exposed wiring, a rough-and-ready harness, what appears to be some kind of cannon attached to one arm, multiple DIY thrusters, and Tony's heart-shaped arc reactor from Endgame powering it all. Although it's safe to assume she'll have upgraded by the time we get to her solo series in Phase 5 (and any potential appearance during Armor Wars ), the 'MK1' designation confirms that more suits are in the offing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wI8Rt_0grrQTBu00

(Image credit: Funko)

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart MK1 POP is available to pre-order from Zavvi for $11.99 in the US and £11.99 in the UK .

Elsewhere, we also have a better look at Namor thanks to the Marvel Legends action figure. While we've seen snippets of the Sub-Mariner up to now, this toy shows off his Mesoamerican armor, spear, and those iconic ankle wings. And yes, he does have pointy ears as per the comics.

Similarly, Nakia has also been given a full costume reveal via the Marvel Legends line. Judging by the helmet she's wearing (which looks a bit like a breathing apparatus), she'll presumably be heading underwater after the Atlanteans attack during Wakanda Forever.

The same is true in reverse for Attuma, a character we've not seen much of yet but will presumably be one of the antagonists of Wakanda Forever judging by his villain status in the source material. Along with some pretty hardcore bone armor (including the remains of a hammerhead shark), a breathing mask that we can only assume lets him go above the waves is on full display. However, it's worth noting that this is a 'Build-a-Figure' toy, meaning you'll have to collect body parts that are included in other packs.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cuhn_0grrQTBu00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoDen_0grrQTBu00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN7ut_0grrQTBu00

(Image credit: Hasbro)

As expected, the mysterious Black Panther seen briefly during Wakanda Forever's trailer isn't featured in the line-up. Because the identity of this person is being kept secret, we probably won't get an action figure version for a while (until trailers spill the beans or the film is out, anyway).

The Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends figures will go on sale today from 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse. Meanwhile, the Funko Pop alternatives are already up for pre-order at Zavvi . They're set to launch on October 31, just a few days before the movie itself.

For more from Comic-Con, be sure to check out everything announced at the Marvel SDCC panel - our guide has details on the two new Avengers movies , an 18-episode Daredevil series , and plenty more.

Want more? We've got the first footage description from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion . You can also check out other cool bits of merch with our guide to the best Star Wars gifts and these Lego Star Wars sets .

