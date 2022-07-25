Xenoblade Chronicles 3 leaks, leading to spoilers appearing online

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has leaked online and broken its street date, leading to spoilers out in the wild for the new RPG .

As reported by Eurogamer , multiple Twitter users have noted that copies of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are being sold for upwards of $100 online as a result. The copies are reportedly genuine, meaning people are playing it ahead of its release date on July 29.

You will want to be extra vigilant on online forums and the comments sections under Nintendo’s official social media posts. If people are already playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it’s highly likely story spoilers will make their way online before launch this coming Friday, so if you’ve been looking forward to the new RPG, now might be a good time to disconnect for a while.

That’s not all, though. A ROM of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has also reportedly leaked online, meaning players can port it to other systems and render it fully playable on brand new platforms. Take the example just below, where a YouTuber has managed to get the new RPG running on a Steam Deck.

This is far from the first time a Nintendo-published game has leaked online before release. Earlier this year, numerous details about Pokemon Legends Arceus made their way online before launching thanks to leaked retail copies, meaning players got to glean new information about the game (as well as potential spoilers) before it was even out in the wild.

For now, though, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch in full later this week on July 29, and if we know anything about the RPG series, it’s set to be an immense game in every sense. Here’s hoping that Nintendo can control these leaks before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a brand new generation of Pokemon later this year in November.

