The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners address rumors that modern politics will influence the show

By Jack Shepherd
 3 days ago

Exclusive: Co-showrunner Patrick McKay tells Total Film the show aspires "to being timeless" like Tolkien's work

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes loaded with expectations – something the showrunners know to expect considering the sheer popularity of J.R.R. Tolkien's work. However, one thing that has been brought up numerous times on online forums is that the rumor that modern politics will influence the story. That's not the case.

"This was one of Tolkien's debate points with C.S. Lewis, his friend and colleague," co-showrunner Patrick McKay tells Total Film in the new issue (opens in new tab) of the magazine, which features Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the cover. "It was very important that what he was creating was not an allegory. He was not commenting on historical events of his time or another time. He was not trying to transmit a message that spoke to contemporary politics. He wanted to create a mythos that was timeless, and would be applicable – that was his word, 'applicable' – the applicability across times.

"Every single choice we’ve made at every turn of making this show has been to be faithful to that aspiration, because that’s what we want as viewers. We don’t want to adapt the material in a way that might feel dated. We aspire to being timeless. That’s why these books still speak to people so much, because so much of what’s in them has not aged a day. And we aspire to do the same thing. And I think we feel that once people see the show, and see what the stories and characters and worlds are in context, they’ll feel the same way."

Another talking point regarding the series has been about the expedited timeline the series is set across. Rather than have the Second Age run for thousands of years, the showrunners – working with the Tolkien estate – condensed the story, otherwise humans would be dying between episodes (due to their short lifespans) and only Elven characters would be in every season. A non-linear series was considered, but that, McKay explains, would have stopped the audience from emotionally investing in the series. Fellow showrunner Payne points out how plenty of real-life historical dramas do the same thing and says their guiding principle was respect for the "spirit and feeling" of the Second Age.

for much more from the cast and crew behind the series in the new issue of Total Film, featuring our huge TV preview on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, Andor, The Mandalorian season 3, and so much more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video from September 2.

Adammrtl27
2d ago

🤷 anyone thats read Tolkien and seen Amazon's trailer knows this is modern identity politics at its finest. you aren't fooling anyone.

Leroy Jenkins
2d ago

This is literally the opposite of what they've been saying since they started creating this show. The reason there are now black elves, black beardless dwarf queens, a black Numenorian queen, etc...is for the exact reason you admitted to. You felt rhe show should more represent the makeup of current day society. Inclusion for modern accuracy sake. That's not timeless and will definitely feel dated when looked back upon in the future. Pass on this bad non-Tolkien fan-fic.

DeVyn Zerohand Johnson
2d ago

I for one say that it should stay the way it is. We need new fantasy works that meant for EVERYONE, but LOTR is well established. I say let it live out its days until it's replaced. We don't need inclusions in other people's work, we need the freedom and support to promote our own. If Tolkien didn't want miniseries in his stories then so be it. I like the truth more than the lies, his world isn't for people like me

