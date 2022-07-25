ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Obituary of Edith Joan Mascolo

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Edith Joan Mascolo.

1931-2022

– Edith “Edie” Joan Mascolo of Los Osos passed away on July 13, 2022, in Atascadero at the home of her daughter surrounded by birdsong, flowers, sunshine, and love.

She was born in 1931 in Kingston Borough, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to Fred and Alma Hanson Wahlstrom and is survived by her daughter, Leigh Livick and her husband Rob, and granddaughter Clare; and her son, Scott Mascolo and his wife Cindy.

Edie retired from the Los Angeles Unified School District where she worked as an Office Clerk/Manager at Lorne St. Elementary School for many years. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries along with books and art depicting life from the Regency era. She was also fascinated by ancient Egyptian history. Her reading habit made her a wiz at crossword puzzles. Edie also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting; hobbies she shared with Leigh. She shared her love of jigsaw puzzles with both her daughter and granddaughter. Later in life Edie became an avid quilter and raised succulents.

Edie’s life was not complete without at least one cat in her life. She had many beloved felines in her life beginning with “Beauty” as a child and later “Tegan” in her daughter’s home. She was a strong advocate for feline rescue programs as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilshire Hospice or a feline rescue of your choice.

-From Legacy.com

Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Accolades and honors for Norma Moye

Moye has been ‘one of Paso’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders from high school to present day’. – Throughout the United States, main street executive directors make innumerable impacts on the communities they serve. Many are “front and center” while the constant work behind the scenes makes them possible. The California Main Street Association recently acknowledged Norma Moye and there was a presentation of a special arch emblazoned with “Norma’s Alley” at the Pine Street entrance to an alley that leads to her office colloquially known as Norma’s Way. Thanks to the vision of prominent local artist Dale Evers, the arch proceeded with approval from the city and was privately funded by generous individuals.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cioppino & Vino fundraiser returns Oct. 9

– The Paso Robles Children’s Museum has announced that their fundraiser, Cioppino & Vino, is back for its 11th year. This fundraiser has not been able to take place since 2019. The event will happen on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Inn. The event features cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese, and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are now on sale.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Dolores Mae Babcock, 90

– Dolores Mae Babcock was born on Nov. 25, 1931, to Mary and Frank Neville, and passed away on June 26, 2022, in Atascadero. She was born in York, Nebraska, the seventh of eight children, and spent her childhood on the family farm. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School and moved to San Luis Obispo the following summer. She soon met and married her loving husband, Gilbert, “Gil,” on Sept. 10, 1950. They were married for 67 years until his passing in 2017.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Clayton Ingram, 60

– Clayton Ingram (7/8/1961, Oxnard, Calif – 6/26/2022, Anaheim, Calif.) was a much-loved father, brother, uncle, and son. Clay, as he preferred to be called, was born to Evelyn and Jim Ingram in Oxnard and grew up in Atascadero, where he coached youth basketball, graduated from the local high school in 1979, and subsequently raised a family. He is survived by four siblings, Vicki, Dan, Jack, and Nancy, and two daughters, Sara and Emily.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Blood donors needed in San Luis Obispo County

– Vitalant is urging all those who are eligible to first help patients and alleviate a critical blood shortage by making an appointment to donate. All blood types and platelets are needed not just for emergencies, but for planned surgeries, transplants, and medical treatments. Type O blood is most commonly transfused and type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known. Platelets are also needed every day because they must be used within a week of donation. Platelets often support cancer patients and are used to help form blood clots and stop bleeding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1940: Grand jury indicts justice of peace and supervisor

Posted: 7:00 am, July 27, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. John Norton, San Luis Obispo county supervisor for supervisorial district No. 3, and Ben Bierer, justice of the peace of Templeton township, were indicted for willful and corrupt misconduct in office through fraudulent use of public funds by San Luis Obispo county grand jury last Thursday, it was revealed Saturday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Talent show to raise money for Atascadero Printery Foundation

Emmy Award nominee Doriana Sanchez will be one of the event’s celebrity guest judges. – The Atascadero Printery Foundation is hosting its inaugural “North County Has Talent” show on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the printery located at 6351 Olmeda Ave in Downtown Atascadero. The talent show is open to all ages and will feature music, singing, dance, cash prizes, and more.
ATASCADERO, CA
