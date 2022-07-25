Obituary of Edith Joan Mascolo

Edith Joan Mascolo.

1931-2022

– Edith “Edie” Joan Mascolo of Los Osos passed away on July 13, 2022, in Atascadero at the home of her daughter surrounded by birdsong, flowers, sunshine, and love.

She was born in 1931 in Kingston Borough, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to Fred and Alma Hanson Wahlstrom and is survived by her daughter, Leigh Livick and her husband Rob, and granddaughter Clare; and her son, Scott Mascolo and his wife Cindy.

Edie retired from the Los Angeles Unified School District where she worked as an Office Clerk/Manager at Lorne St. Elementary School for many years. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries along with books and art depicting life from the Regency era. She was also fascinated by ancient Egyptian history. Her reading habit made her a wiz at crossword puzzles. Edie also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting; hobbies she shared with Leigh. She shared her love of jigsaw puzzles with both her daughter and granddaughter. Later in life Edie became an avid quilter and raised succulents.

Edie’s life was not complete without at least one cat in her life. She had many beloved felines in her life beginning with “Beauty” as a child and later “Tegan” in her daughter’s home. She was a strong advocate for feline rescue programs as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilshire Hospice or a feline rescue of your choice.

-From Legacy.com

