ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for breaded haddock bun with roast chilli aïoli and watercress

By Thomasina Miers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKHzz_0grrODoa00
Photograph: Yuki Sugiura/The Guardian. Food styling: Jennifer Joyce. Prop styling: Alexander Breeze. Food assistant Sam Duff.

In Mexico, tortas are popular sandwiches made from crusty rolls layered with refried black beans, sliced avocado, pickles, salsas and grilled meat or cheese. The combination of these ingredients, with their acid, crunch, salt and smoke, make for a heady combination. If you find yourself near the sea over the summer, try giving line-caught fish the torta treatment for something that’s way more than the sum of its parts.

Breaded haddock bun with roast chilli aïoli and watercress

I love using a sourdough bun for maximum goodness, but a ciabatta roll also works a treat.

Prep 30 min

Cook 10 min

Serves 4

400g haddock fillets

60g plain flour

1 egg

, beaten

80g panko breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

4 tbsp sunflower oil

4 sourdough buns

1 bunch watercress

, washed

2-3 large gherkins

, sliced

For the aïoli

2 green chillies

1 garlic clove

, peeled and crushed

1 small bunch coriander, rinsed and roughly chopped (stalks and all)

1 lemon

200g

mayonnaise

Cut the haddock into fat strips that can easily be divided between the buns. Put the flour on one plate, the egg on another and the breadcrumbs on a third. Season the flour, then dip each piece of fish first in the flour, shaking off the excess, then the egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Leave in the fridge to set for 20 minutes while you make the aïoli.

Put a small frying pan on a high heat and dry toast the chillies, turning them regularly, until black all over. Cut away and discard the stems and roughly chop the flesh. Put half the chopped chilli in a powerful blender with the garlic and coriander, blitz, then add the juice of half the lemon and the mayonnaise, and blitz again to a smooth, green aïoli. Season to taste, and add more chilli if you’d like a little more heat.

Put the sunflower oil in a large pan on a medium-high heat and, once hot, saute the breaded fish in two batches, until golden all over and cooked through. Squeeze over the rest of the lemon and season with a little sea salt. Toast the buns and spread both sides with aïoli. Layer up the fish, watercress and gherkins (or some pickled jalapeño, if you want more spice), and eat at once.

The simple flex

Instead of haddock, grill halloumi and layer it into the buns with crisp lettuce and pickled cucumber. You can make the aïoli with vegan mayonnaise.

  • The Guardian aims to publish recipes for sustainable fish. Check ratings in your region: UK; Australia; US.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chillies#Watercress#Food Drink
Mashed

Creamy Chicken Spaghetti Recipe

If you're looking for a hearty pasta dish that screams comfort food, we have the perfect recipe for you! This creamy chicken spaghetti comes complete with a big pile of spaghetti, a creamy sauce filled with different cheeses, tomatoes, and of course, chicken as your source of protein. If you're a vegetarian, you can always omit the chicken from this dish and add more fresh veggies instead. From start to finish, this recipe will only set you back 30 minutes — not too bad for a restaurant-quality meal. This pasta would be great for a sit-down family dinner, or if you have some special guests coming into town, it would be a hit at a dinner party.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto Baked Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Keto Baked Crack Chicken recipe combines creamy cheese and crunchy savory bacon on the outside while being tender and juicy on the inside! Addictingly delicious, loaded with flavors, and best of all, so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. and 20 minutes to cook. Check...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Sausage And Peppers Recipe

If you're looking for an easy meal that requires just one sheet for everything, and is delicious and easy, look no further than this sausage and peppers recipe. Requiring just a little bit of prep work, this recipe would be super simple to make on a weeknight. It comes complete with a garlic, honey, and balsamic vinegar sauce that adds so much flavor to the veggies and the sausage, which soaks in the flavors as they roast together in the oven. You could certainly eat this dish on its own or you could place the sausage and peppers on a roll and make a sandwich.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

A banana a day keeps the doctor away: study shows health benefits for women

BOSTON -- Could a banana a day keep the doctor away?  A new study found that the fruit could be good for a woman's heart.Researchers in the Netherlands looked at nearly 25,000 British men and women between the ages of 40 and 79 and found that as potassium consumption in women went up, blood pressure went down.In fact, every one-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mmHg lower systolic blood pressure.  While there was no association with blood pressure in men, both men and women with the highest potassium intake were at lower risk for heart-related problems regardless of salt intake. Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium in the urine. Foods that are rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, potatoes, milk, and salmon.
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy