Boating Accident Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Louisiana Man

A Loranger man died after a boating incident on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says impairment is believed to have played a part.

According to LDWF agents, around 4:30 pm on Saturday, they responded to a call on Lake Pontchartrain after passengers on a boat said 21-year-old Hunter Prevost had fallen off the vessel.

An investigation later revealed that Prevost fell off the front of the 25-foot vessel and was hit by the propeller. It is unknown if he was wearing a life jacket at the time.

His body was recovered around 7:00 that evening.

Our hearts are broken for Gaylan and Debbie Prine Prevost for the loss of their grandson Hunter Prevost in a boating… Posted by Mitch-Clara Hughes on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Agents say that the boat’s operator, 22-year-old Lane Keenan of Folsom, was impaired at the time Prevost fell.

Keenan was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI)

Vehicular homicide

Reckless operation of a vessel

Punishment for vehicular homicide could be from five to 30 years in prison and can bring fines from $2,000 to $15,000. DWIs bring fines from $300 to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Reckless operation of a vessel brings a $200 fine and 90 days in jail.

The body of Prevost was turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

LDWF is the lead investigative agency in this boating accident case.

We received an email from the family of Hunter Prevost. A GoFundMe has been set up to help defray funeral costs.

“He was full of life and loved his family beyond measure,” Hailey Cooper explained on the fundraiser. “He would give you the shirt off his back and be the first to help you when needed! Hunter was so many things to so many people, a loving son, brother, grandson, boyfriend, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend.”

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page here .