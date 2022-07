The Oklahoma State Board of Education will vote Thursday morning on whether or not to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation. The vote is based on a complaint alleging the district violated HB 1775, a law restricting the teaching of racial or sexual concepts that could make students feel negative emotions. Among other things, the law prohibits school officials from teaching that “any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO