ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Roche To Showcase Latest Innovations In Diagnostic Solutions At American Association Of Clinical Chemistry

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Roche will showcase a cutting-edge interactive and solutions-focused exhibit at the 2022 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, July 24-28 in Chicago. Latest Aithority Insights: AiThority.com to Attend The Character of AI – A Technology Ethics Conference (Virtual) The Roche exhibit booth...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NervGen Pharma’s NVG-291-R Demonstrates Significant Functional Repair From a Stroke 7 Days After Onset in Landmark Preclinical Study by University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), is pleased to announce the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) have published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R, promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. Currently there are no United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that repair damage from a stroke. NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy human subjects and is preparing to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the repair of nervous system damage from spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006174/en/ Dr. Agnes (Yu) Luo, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Cincinnati, Senior Author of the Cell Reports paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Ambu Announces FDA Clearance of Fifth-Generation Single-Use Bronchoscope

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Ambu Inc. announces that Ambu® aScopeTM 5 Broncho, a family of single-use, sterile bronchoscopes, has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005161/en/ Ambu® aScopeTM 5 Broncho, the new generation of single-use bronchoscopes, and Ambu® aBoxTM 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Medical News Today

Aging eyes: 'Youth' protein may be key for prevention, treatment

The “youth” protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye’s retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows. Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina. Experts hope these findings will...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

2450-MHz microwave ablation of liver metastases under 3.0Â T wide-bore magnetic resonance guidance: a pilot study

To investigate the feasibility and effectiveness of 3.0Â T wide-bore magnetic resonance (MR)-guided microwave ablation (MA) of liver metastases (LM). From October 2018 to May 2020, 39 patients with 63 LM were treated with 3.0Â T wide-bore MR-guided 2450-MHz MA therapy. The procedure parameters, technical success, complications, biochemical index changes, local tumor response, local tumor progression (LTP), 12-month disease-free survival (DFS) and 12-month overall survival (OS) were recorded and analyzed. The mean tumor maximum diameter and total procedure time were 3.0Â cm and 55.2Â min, respectively. Technical success was 100%, but 5 cases (12.8%) had grade-1 complications. Alanine transaminase, aspartate transaminase and total bilirubin showed a slight transient increase on day 3 (P"‰<"‰0.05) and returned to normal by day 30 (P"‰>"‰0.05). The complete ablation rates for"‰â‰¤"‰2.5 and"‰>"‰2.5Â cm lesions were 100% and 92.5%, respectively. During the median follow-up of 12.0Â months, the LTP rate was 4.8% (3/63), and the 12-month DFS and OS rates were 61.3% and 92.2%, respectively. 3.0Â T wide-bore MR-guided MA for LM is a safe and effective approach, especially for small LM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Nature.com

Antidepressants promote the spread of extracellular antibiotic resistance genes via transformation

The development of antibiotic resistance as an unavoidable consequence of the application of antimicrobials is a significant concern for human health. Antidepressants are being increasingly consumed globally. Human gut microbial communities are frequently exposed to antidepressants, yet little is known about the interaction between antidepressants and antibiotic resistance. This study aimed to investigate whether antidepressants can accelerate the dissemination of antibiotic resistance by increasing the rate of the horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). Results demonstrated that some of the commonly-prescribed antidepressants (Duloxetine, Sertraline, Fluoxetine and Bupropion) at clinically relevant concentrations can significantly (n"‰="‰9; padj"‰<"‰0.01) promote the transformation of extracellular ARGs into Acinetobacter baylyi ADP1 for a maximum of 2.3-fold, which is primarily associated with the overproduction of reactive oxygen species. The increased cell membrane permeability and porosity, stimulated transcription and translation of competence, SOS response, universal stress response and ATP synthesis-related genes are also associated with antidepressants-enhanced transformation. This study demonstrated that some antidepressants can speed up the spread of antibiotic resistance by promoting theÂ transformationÂ of ARGs, which emphasizes the necessity to assess the potential risks of antidepressants in spreading antibiotic resistance during clinical antidepressant applications.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A roadmap for the future of hepatitis B therapy development

Worldwide, 880,000 people die each year as a result of infection with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Antiviral drugs that can suppress replication of the virus are available. However, these must be taken for decades, as there is yet no curative therapy for chronic HBV infection available. Biomarkers—biological molecules in blood serum that can be used to monitor the course of chronic infection and the response of patients to new therapies—are needed to guide the development of these therapies and to assess their efficacy. Potential biomarkers have now been evaluated in a widely acclaimed review and a roadmap for their further development has been established.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Partners With Nalu Bio To Commercialize Synthetic THCV And Rare Cannabinoids

Open Book Extracts (OBX) entered into a R&D and commercialization partnership with Nalu Bio. The partnership with OBX will allow Nalu Bio to advance its THCV production method from research and development to commercial-scale manufacturing using their proprietary and scalable synthesis platform. With a 76,000 sf. NSF- and ISO 9001-certified research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX and Nalu Bio plan to begin initial production of THCV in September 2022 with market-ready compounds available before the end of the year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popular Science

Rare transplant cells have cured another HIV patient

A 3D structure of HIV-infected T cells (blue and green) next to uninfected immune cells (brown and purple). Donald Bliss, National Library of Medicine; Sriram Subramaniam, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of HealthA 66-year-old man is the fifth and oldest person successfully treated this way.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase
The Associated Press

Affini-T Therapeutics Appoints Pioneering T Cell Therapy and KRAS Developer Dirk Nagorsen, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the power of T cells against oncogenic driver mutations, today announced the appointment of Dirk Nagorsen, M.D., as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Nagorsen previously served as Vice President Early Development and Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology & Oncology Early Development at Amgen, where he oversaw multiple groundbreaking programs including the first approved KRAS targeted treatment, Lumakras® (sotorasib) and multiple T cell-based agents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005375/en/ Dirk Nagorsen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Affini-T Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Tallac Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with TAC-001, a First-in-Class Toll-like Receptor 9 Agonist Antibody Conjugate, in a Phase 1/2 Study for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity to fight cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with TAC-001 in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. TAC-001 is the company’s lead clinical candidate from its novel Toll-like Receptor Agonist Antibody Conjugate (TRAAC) platform and the first to enter the clinic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005280/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
Nature.com

Imaging cell biology

Imaging technologies drive discovery in cell biology. Innovations in microscopy hardware, imaging methods and computational analysis of large-scale, complex datasets can increase imaging resolution, definition and allow access to new biology. We asked experts at the leading edge of biological imaging what they are most excited about when it comes to microscopy in cell biology and what challenges need to be overcome to reach these goals.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
studyfinds.org

One-time HIV treatment on the horizon after gene-editing breakthrough

TEL AVIV, Israel — A one-time vaccine for HIV is a step closer to reality, according to a new study. A team in Israel used gene-editing technology to engineer type B white blood cells, which can trigger the immune system to fight the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel of Tel...
CANCER
Nature.com

Ageing and rejuvenation of tissue stem cells and their niches

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Most adult organs contain regenerative stem cells, often organized in specific niches. Stem cell function is critical for tissue homeostasis and repair upon injury, and it is dependent on interactions with the niche. During ageing, stem cells decline in their regenerative potential and ability to give rise to differentiated cells in the tissue, which is associated with a deterioration of tissue integrity and health. Ageing-associated changes in regenerative tissue regions include defects in maintenance of stem cell quiescence, differentiation ability and bias, clonal expansion and infiltration of immune cells in the niche. In this Review, we discuss cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying ageing in the regenerative regions of different tissues as well as potential rejuvenation strategies. We focus primarily on brain, muscle and blood tissues, but also provide examples from other tissues, such as skin and intestine. We describe the complex interactions between different cell types, non-cell-autonomous mechanisms between ageing niches and stem cells, and the influence of systemic factors. We also compare different interventions for the rejuvenation of old regenerative regions. Future outlooks in the field of stem cell ageing are discussed, including strategies to counter ageing and age-dependent disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Decoding kinase-adverse event associations for small molecule kinase inhibitors

Small molecule kinase inhibitors (SMKIs) are being approved at a fast pace under expedited programs for anticancer treatment. In this study, we construct a multi-domain dataset from a total of 4638 patients in the registrational trials of 16 FDA-approved SMKIs and employ a machine-learning model to examine the relationships between kinase targets and adverse events (AEs). Internal and external (datasets from two independent SMKIs) validations have been conducted to verify the usefulness of the established model. We systematically evaluate the potential associations between 442 kinases with 2145 AEs and made publicly accessible an interactive web application "Identification of Kinase-Specific Signal" (https://gongj.shinyapps.io/ml4ki). The developed model (1) provides a platform for experimentalists to identify and verify undiscovered KI-AE pairs, (2) serves as a precision-medicine tool to mitigate individual patient safety risks by forecasting clinical safety signals and (3) can function as a modern drug development tool to screen and compare SMKI target therapies from the safety perspective.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-nucleus and spatial transcriptome profiling of pancreatic cancer identifies multicellular dynamics associated with neoadjuvant treatment

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a highly lethal and treatment-refractory cancer. Molecular stratification in pancreatic cancer remains rudimentary and does not yet inform clinical management or therapeutic development. Here, we construct a high-resolution molecular landscape of the cellular subtypes and spatial communities that compose PDAC using single-nucleus RNA sequencing and whole-transcriptome digital spatial profiling (DSP) of 43 primary PDAC tumor specimens that either received neoadjuvant therapy or were treatment naive. We uncovered recurrent expression programs across malignant cells and fibroblasts, including a newly identified neural-like progenitor malignant cell program that was enriched after chemotherapy and radiotherapy and associated with poor prognosis in independent cohorts. Integrating spatial and cellular profiles revealed three multicellular communities with distinct contributions from malignant, fibroblast and immune subtypes: classical, squamoid-basaloid and treatment enriched. Our refined molecular and cellular taxonomy can provide a framework for stratification in clinical trials and serve as a roadmap for therapeutic targeting of specific cellular phenotypes and multicellular interactions.
CANCER
BBC

Dundee University awarded £4.4m to target Chagas disease

Dundee researchers have been awarded £4.4m in funding for work on a disease that can can kill victims without them ever knowing they were infected. Chagas disease is caused by a parasite and is estimated to affect millions of people worldwide. Symptoms of the disease tend to be similar...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Cancer-associated fibroblasts in the single-cell era

Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) are central players in the microenvironment of solid tumors, affecting cancer progression and metastasis. CAFs have diverse phenotypes, origins and functions and consist of distinct subpopulations. Recent progress in single-cell RNA-sequencing technologies has enabled detailed characterization of the complexity and heterogeneity of CAF subpopulations in multiple tumor types. In this Review, we discuss the current understanding of CAF subsets and functions as elucidated by single-cell technologies, their functional plasticity, and their emergent shared and organ-specific features that could potentially be harnessed to design better therapeutic strategies for cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prediction algorithm for ICU mortality and length of stay using machine learning

Machine learning can predict outcomes and determine variables contributing to precise prediction, and can thus classify patients with different risk factors of outcomes. This study aimed to investigate the predictive accuracy for mortality and length of stay in intensive care unit (ICU) patients using machine learning, and to identify the variables contributing to the precise prediction or classification of patients. Patients (n"‰="‰12,747) admitted to the ICU at Chiba University Hospital were randomly assigned to the training and test cohorts. After learning using the variables on admission in the training cohort, the area under the curve (AUC) was analyzed in the test cohort to evaluate the predictive accuracy of the supervised machine learning classifiers, including random forest (RF) for outcomes (primary outcome, mortality; secondary outcome, length of ICU stay). The rank of the variables that contributed to the machine learning prediction was confirmed, and cluster analysis of the patients with risk factors of mortality was performed to identify the important variables associated with patient outcomes. Machine learning using RF revealed a high predictive value for mortality, with an AUC of 0.945 (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.922"“0.977). In addition, RF showed high predictive value for short and long ICU stays, with AUCs of 0.881 (95% CI 0.876"“0.908) and 0.889 (95% CI 0.849"“0.936), respectively. Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) was identified as a variable contributing to the precise prediction in machine learning for both mortality and length of ICU stay. LDH was also identified as a contributing variable to classify patients into sub-populations based on different risk factors of mortality. The machine learning algorithm could predict mortality and length of stay in ICU patients with high accuracy. LDH was identified as a contributing variable in mortality and length of ICU stay prediction and could be used to classify patients based on mortality risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cells exert renoprotection via extracellular vesicle-mediated modulation of M2 macrophages and spleen-kidney network

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) have shown therapeutic potentials against refractory diseases. However, the detailed therapeutic mechanisms remain unclear. Here, we report the therapeutic actions of human ASCs in nephritis, focusing on cellular dynamics and multi-organ networks. Intravenously-administered ASCs accumulated in spleen but not kidneys. Nevertheless, ASCs increased M2 macrophages and Tregs in kidneys and drove strong renoprotection. Splenectomy abolished these therapeutic effects. ASC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) were transferred to M2 macrophages, which entered the bloodstream from spleen. EVs induced the transcriptomic signatures of hyperpolarization and PGE2 stimulation in M2 macrophages and ameliorated glomerulonephritis. ASCs, ASC-derived EVs, and EV-transferred M2 macrophages enhanced Treg induction. These findings suggest that EV transfer from spleen-accumulated ASCs to M2 macrophages and subsequent modulation of renal immune-environment underlie the renoprotective effects of ASCs. Our results provide insights into the therapeutic actions of ASCs, focusing on EV-mediated modulation of macrophages and the spleen-kidney immune network.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy