Roche To Showcase Latest Innovations In Diagnostic Solutions At American Association Of Clinical Chemistry

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Most adult organs contain regenerative stem cells, often organized in specific niches. Stem cell function is critical for tissue homeostasis and repair upon injury, and it is dependent on interactions with the niche. During ageing, stem cells decline in their regenerative potential and ability to give rise to differentiated cells in the tissue, which is associated with a deterioration of tissue integrity and health. Ageing-associated changes in regenerative tissue regions include defects in maintenance of stem cell quiescence, differentiation ability and bias, clonal expansion and infiltration of immune cells in the niche. In this Review, we discuss cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying ageing in the regenerative regions of different tissues as well as potential rejuvenation strategies. We focus primarily on brain, muscle and blood tissues, but also provide examples from other tissues, such as skin and intestine. We describe the complex interactions between different cell types, non-cell-autonomous mechanisms between ageing niches and stem cells, and the influence of systemic factors. We also compare different interventions for the rejuvenation of old regenerative regions. Future outlooks in the field of stem cell ageing are discussed, including strategies to counter ageing and age-dependent disease.
