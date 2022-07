Wild scene in Minot, North Dakota, last night. According to TMZ, the crowd got out of control after the Kid Rock concert was abruptly canceled last night due to weather. Set to headline the North Dakota State Fair, his show was delayed nearly two hours and then around 11:00pm, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement that the show was going to be canceled.

