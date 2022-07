Tony Finau only climbed one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking following his third career PGA Tour victory on Sunday, but it was notable who he passed. Finau climbed to No. 16 with his come-from-behind victory, which moved him past former No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Johnson, who ended last year at No. 3 in the world, continues his slide after joining the breakaway LIV Golf tour.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO