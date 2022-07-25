Seasonal temperatures today, Cold front will cool us down tomorrow

We are in the wake of strong storms that dumped record rain in Billings along with large hail yesterday. A few lingering showers are possible this morning especially in southeast Montana and northwest Wyoming. We'll get a break from the rain before a cold front pushes through late tonight/early tomorrow morning with northwest flow trailing in behind giving us a chance of seeing more showers and a few thunderstorms east of Yellowstone County this afternoon into the evening. Billings will have a chance of a storm or two tomorrow morning before drier air moves in.

Cyclonic flow stays with us for the next couple of days, but not a whole lot of rainfall is expected the rest of the week with a drier air mass blanketing the area.

With that cold front will come cooler temperatures briefly on Tuesday before we see another warm-up as we head into the rest of the week.

Smoke from the west will continue to scoot through on and off over the next couple of days. Air quality will be moderate today which could affect those with respiratory issues.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 70s/80s tomorrow, 80s on Wednesday, 80s/90s Thursday and Friday, 90s on Saturday then 80s/90s on Sunday.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

