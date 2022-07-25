Mrs. Ashley M. Schuchman, Vidalia

Mrs. Wilma Jean O’Neal, age 82, of Alston, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her house after an extended illness. She was born in Holton, Kansas and grew up in San Diego, California where she graduated high school in 1957. She and her family moved to Orlando, Florida and lived there until moving to Alston in 2005. She was a paralegal working in her husband’s law practice, Wheeler & O’Neal Law Firm, and she was also a professional accountant. She was a member of Harvest Chapel in the Petross Community. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Ann O’Neal; and her parents, Clement Amos Rolin and Bernice Isabel Sheid Rolin.

ALSTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO