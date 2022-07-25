ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Mrs. Ashley M. Schuchman, Vidalia

By Jeff Raiford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Ashley M. Schuchman, age 35 of Vidalia, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Community Hospice of Vidalia. She was born on November 2, 1986 to Harold E. Davis and Pamela Marie Davis. She was an artist who had...

Mr. Walter Harris Moring, Jr., Vidalia

Mr. Walter Harris Moring, Jr., age 57, of Vidalia, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born in Gainesville, Florida, and as a child moved to Wayne County where he lived until moving to Vidalia in 2021. He worked as a brick mason all of his life. He attended Crossroads Church of God in Wayne County and enjoyed fishing, swimming and riding horses. He is preceded in death by his son, Clifton James Brewer; his mother, Willie Mae Cravey Passmore; and his brother, Louis Wade Passmore.
VIDALIA, GA
Mrs. Wilma Jean O’Neal, Alston

Mrs. Wilma Jean O’Neal, age 82, of Alston, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her house after an extended illness. She was born in Holton, Kansas and grew up in San Diego, California where she graduated high school in 1957. She and her family moved to Orlando, Florida and lived there until moving to Alston in 2005. She was a paralegal working in her husband’s law practice, Wheeler & O’Neal Law Firm, and she was also a professional accountant. She was a member of Harvest Chapel in the Petross Community. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Ann O’Neal; and her parents, Clement Amos Rolin and Bernice Isabel Sheid Rolin.
ALSTON, GA
Toombs County Alumni Softball Game

This Saturday, July 30th at 10:00 am the Toombs County Softball team will have an Alumni Softball Game at the Toombs County High School Softball field! Come out and see ladies from the past teams play! Admission is $2.00 at the gate and concession will be open! It is going to be a fun time! You won’t want to miss it!! Blast from the Past!!!
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Katrina Bostick

Katrina Bostick is a Savannah native who is passionate about uplifting families that are facing housing insecurity. She is the executive director of Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, which is a local nonprofit that provides critical assistance to families struggling with or on the verge of homelessness. Family Promise serves a wide region including Liberty, Effingham, Chatham and Bryan counties.
SAVANNAH, GA
Madison, GA
Vidalia, GA
Vidalia, GA
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County rehab director is now behind bars. This comes after he was arrested on drug charges. Hank Stevenson is the director of the Christian Recovery Center. He was pulled over Monday evening for having an illegal tint. Police say he was found with crack cocaine in his possession.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
Family Promise closing Bryan County location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nonprofit that focuses on finding homeless families safe and stable housing .. is having to rethink how they help those in need in one Coastal Empire County. The home that Family Promise has used here in the Blueberry Village area of Richmond Hill for the...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Millie Davis
Cheryl Hooker
Ashley Madison
Hoax Causes Vidalia Man to Lose Money and Time

A Toombs County man has been ordered to repay almost $40,000 for causing the Port of Savannah to shut down temporarily in May 2021 after he called in a bomb threat because he wanted to leave work but needed his fellow carpool associated to have to leave as well. Elliott...
VIDALIA, GA
(Date change) August 6-7--Friends & Family Weekend in Lyons

August 6-7--First African Missionary Baptist Church in Lyons invites you to their Friends & Family Weekend, Saturday August 6th in the Ruth McCoy Education Center from 11:00 to 3:00 with food, fun, and fellowship. Water slide and bouncy house! and much more. Sunday August 7th at 11:30 with message from senior pastor Rev. Ralph Goethe. Dinner served after.
LYONS, GA
Local Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud

An independent local insurance agent and her company are facing fraud and theft charges following an investigation by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, John King. According to the Sheriff’s office, Kerri Monroe and the Monroe Agency in Vidalia...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
#Hospice
Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Coney, Freddie Cornelius - Hazlehurst - Driving while license suspended. Wyman, Micah Noel – Vidalia – Loitering/Prowling. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests. De La Cruz, Jorge – Cobbtown – Safety belts;required usage, driving while unlicensed.
VIDALIA, GA
3 arrested in connection to Sandersville vandalism cases

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Arrests have been made in connection to several recent vandalism cases in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Steven Alexander Macinsky III, 20-year-old Robert Alton Windsor, and 19-year-old Randall Austin May have all been arrested for charges of interference with Government property, criminal trespass, as well as some counts of vandalism to a place of worship.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
Tattnall County Official Facing Charges

An elected official in Tattnall County resigned from his office Tuesday and is facing charged not related to that office. On Monday, former Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson turned himself into the Tattnall County Jail after being charged with one count of terroristic threats and one count of violation of Oath of Office which is a felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
Train vs. Car Monday Night

The Georgia State Patrol in Reidsville is investigating an accident at the railroad crossing on Ruddell Road and Highway 280 in Vidalia in front of Popeyes that occurred Monday night. Vidalia Police were called to the scene around 9:32 p.m., where they discovered a collision between a train and a...
VIDALIA, GA
Man shot while in car in East Dublin

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The GBI is investigating after a man was shot in East Dublin Saturday. According to a release from the GBI, authorities responded to 136 Circle Drive and found 49 year old Jason Harvey shot. Harvey was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and then to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The investigation has revealed that Harvey had a fight with three individuals while sitting in his car. During the fight, Harvey was hit by a gunshot. The investigation is active and ongoing.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
UPDATE: 4 arrested in connection with July 14 shooting in Washington County

UPDATE (7/22): Four people are now in custody in connection with a July 14 shooting in Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and investigators arrested and charged 20-year-old Marquis Knight of Sandersville, 22-year-old Jabari Thomas of Sandersville, 18-year-old Andreya Harris of Tennille and 53-year-old Alecia May Taylor of Tennille.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

