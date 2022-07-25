ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

ABLE Equipment Rental Acquires Extreme Rentals

monitordaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABLE Equipment Rental of New York, a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts, acquired the equipment rental assets and service operations of Extreme Rentals USA of Manassas, VA. The transaction allows ABLE to expand its’ footprint southward into the...

www.monitordaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

U.S. News & World Report names Winchester Medical Center among best in Virginia

U.S. News & World Report has named Winchester Medical Center (WMC) a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for 12 procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report. “High Performing” is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. In addition, WMC was named a “Best Regional Hospital” in the Shenandoah Valley and is ranked 6th in the state this year.
WINCHESTER, VA
DC News Now

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Fairfax Co.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Virginia’s largest county opened on Wednesday. The new BEYOND / HELLO Cannibus Dispensary store borders Alexandria along Richmond Highway. The store, which will be given a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week, began selling products on Wednesday. Customers, and those with the store and its ownership, say it’s […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Commercial Observer

Lerner Enterprises Sells Twin Office Buildings in Tysons for $49M

Dave Schaeffer, CEO of Cogent Communications, has acquired 7799 Leesburg Pike, a pair of 11-story office towers totaling 377,717 square feet in Tysons, Va. The sale price was $49 million, according to someone close to the deal. JLL represented the seller, Lerner Enterprises, in the deal, and also worked on...
TYSONS, VA
royalexaminer.com

Winchester pain doctor reprimanded following patient death

A Winchester physician has been reprimanded following the 2019 death of a patient treated by him for a spinal procedure. A consent order dated May 25, 2022, issued by Virginia Medical Board Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, J.D., M.S., and signed by the physician, Dr. Michael J. Poss, states that he violated the law while performing nerve blocks on an elderly patient with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea who died after complications arose with the doctor’s administration of anesthesia.
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
Manassas, VA
Business
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Business
yieldpro.com

Sale of multihousing community in Northern Virginia closes

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Bell Fair Oaks, a 246-unit, value-add multihousing community in Fairfax, Virginia. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer in this transaction. Built in 1989, Bell Fair Oaks features multiple unit finish levels throughout...
FAIRFAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Adventist HealthCare Plans to Relocate to Prince George's

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has announced it is relocating to Prince George's County, Maryland, instead of expanding its current location. The medical center recently purchased 23 acres of land between Livingston Road and Route 210 on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington. This empty land is across from the new Giant.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#The Able Equipment Rental#Dmv
royalexaminer.com

Public’s assistance requested with missing person

On February 23, 2022, Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old white female, 5’7”, 135 pounds was last seen by family and friends. Shannon Fox was reported missing on March 3, 2022. Currently, there is no evidence of foul play. It is felt that Shannon would not ignore her family and friends for this amount of time. On July 25, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with the help of:
WINCHESTER, VA
fox5dc.com

Popular gun store finds new home in Arlington

CLARENDON, Va. - A well-known Virginia gun store has a new home. NOVA Armory is now in Clarendon, and the move is causing some concern for residents in the area. The new location is on Wilson Boulevard ---- just a few feet away from a grocery store, bars, and restaurants.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
travelweekly.com

Mandarin Oriental hotel in D.C. will be rebranded

The Mandarin Oriental Washington D.C. will soon join Salamander Hotels & Resorts and have a new name. The 373-room luxury hotel also will have a new owner. Earlier this month, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. said it agreed to sell the the property to London-based private equity real estate firm Henderson Park for $139 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
fredericksburg.today

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream. Featured photo courtesy of Beth Pence via Chesapeake DolphinWatch. When you think of Fredericksburg’s wildlife, you may imagine the river otters highlighted in the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project or the great blue herons that fly in from their rookery in Stafford. You may not picture a bottlenose dolphin swimming in the river near Sophia Street, but crowdsourced data from the University Maryland Center for Environmental Science have led some to speculate online that dolphins may swim as far west as Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Licensed Attorney Sentenced to Prison For Defrauding Medicaid in Scheme Involving Personal Care Services

Defendant Admitted Submitting False Timesheets Over Two-Year Period. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia: Susan Engonwei Tingwei, 44, of Silver Spring, Md., a licensed attorney, was sentenced today to 10 months in prison for defrauding the D.C. Medicaid program out of more than $100,000 in a scheme involving false claims about personal care services. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division, Maureen R. Dixon, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General for the region that includes Washington, D.C., and Daniel W. Lucas, Inspector General for the District of Columbia.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Virginia

When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Va. Republican biggies to turn out for 8th District challenger

A number of big names within the Virginia Republican political leadership are slated to turn out in support of 8th District U.S. House of Representatives contender Karina Lipsman in coming days. Party officials say the Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is slated to participate in an Aug. 1 fund-raiser ($250 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Thrillist

Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in DC

One of the best ways to experience DC is by way of water. From Navy Yard to The Wharf and Georgetown, several neighborhoods offer outdoor dining with epic views of the nearby rivers, plus some pretty memorable dining experiences. Many of these waterfront destinations serve up local seafood, including crabs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy