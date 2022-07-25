ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Deputy dead after shooting at Clark Co. mobile home

By Sarah Bean, Schalischa Petit-De, Callie Cassick
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A deputy has died after a shooting at a mobile home park in Clark County Sunday.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett confirmed during a press conference Sunday night that Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty. He was a 15-year police veteran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usmxm_0grr3kJf00
Deputy Yates with two Springfield kids (Photo/Clark County Sheriff’s Office)
UPDATE: Victims of Darke County head-on crash ID’d

Law enforcement was sent to Harmony Estates Mobile Home park located on Ashwood Drive at 10:51 a.m. on the report of a female that broke into a residence. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire around 11:30 a.m.

Burchett said Yates was shot and went down inside the home. The sheriff said a tactical team was called to rescue the deputy. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

2 NEWS crews saw a body with an American flag draped over it being removed from Miami Valley Hospital around 6 p.m. Several law enforcement officers were seen doing a final salute.

Dayton man hospitalized after being shot in leg

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene, according to the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The office confirmed that the bureau was sent to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Our 2 News crews also saw two other bodies removed from the scene. On Monday afternoon, an investigator with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that he received two additional bodies from the coroner’s office after the shooting.

2 NEWS crews on the scene said the trailer appeared to have been set on fire at some point during the incident.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5Rn0_0grr3kJf00
    (WDTN Staff Photo / Kris Sproles)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPKSQ_0grr3kJf00
    (WDTN Staff Photo / Kris Sproles)

You can see our earlier coverage in the video player below

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Clark County, OH
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Matthew Yates
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy