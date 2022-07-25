ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina
Miami New Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no reason to wait for the weekend to make a night of it, and Wynwood watering hole Gramps knows it. Its weekly Mixtape Mondays event sees local DJs spinning vinyl on the palapa-covered stage on the patio. This week, catch Got Now and Riki Steez as they dish out hip-hop...

www.miaminewtimes.com

restaurantclicks.com

9 Rooftop Bars With a View of Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is a trendy, urban hotspot for beachgoers, tourists, and locals. The city is a popular destination featuring world-famous beaches, a diverse culture, and some of Florida’s best entertainment. Visitors flock to the area for the semi-tropical climate, sunshine that lasts for days, and some of the best...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Sushi by Scratch Brings Unconventional Nigiri to Coconut Grove

When you open a restaurant, you follow a basic set of unwritten ground rules for success: Don't overextend. Never go into business with family members. And whatever you do, don’t stray from your cultural lane. Fortunately, husband-and-wife restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee (chef) and Margarita Kallas-Lee (pastry chef) don’t like...
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

West Palm Beach bucks lawsuit, hands Sunset Lounge to Miami company

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rather than start from scratch to select an operator for the iconic Sunset Lounge, city officials agreed to negotiate with the second-place bidder. Mayor Keith James, who supported the decision to negotiate with Miami-based Mad Room Hospitality, had been on the losing end of the June 27 vote to hand the job to a local, Black-owned group, Vita Lounge LLC.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Watermark at Coral Gables Invites Seniors to Embrace Resort-Style Living

Slated to open later this year, The Watermark at Coral Gables is a luxurious community for seniors that blends seamlessly with the upscale community of Coral Gables. Redefining senior living, it is poised to offer an elevated escape with its refined residences, upscale amenities, signature dining venues, and customizable care options for Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Leasing now, The Watermark at Coral Gables is offering consultations to secure your residence today.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Southern Guide

3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

National Tequila Day South Florida 2022: Where to Celebrate

Are your salt and limes ready? The following locations in South Florida are offering the best ways to celebrate National Tequila Day 2022 on Sunday, July 24. Celebrate National Tequila Day all day overlooking the bay on Sunday, July 24 with a special edition Tequila Flight ($15) including Sangrita, Banderita and Milagro Silver Tequila.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Lawn Weekend: Mow the Grass at This Luxury Miami Home, Stay for Free

"Spoil yourself, you deserve it!" That might be what you tell yourself seconds before booking a short-term rental property for a Miami vacation. Justify it by the water views and luxury amenities that come with an ultramodern three-bedroom, five-bathroom house complete with a heated saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and all the necessities for a perfect long weekend.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

A Sephora for Your Pets? Dogphora Takes Off in Miami

If one Miami business owner has his way, there will soon be a Sephora-like retail experience for our four-legged friends. Where Sephora offers an interactive, try-it-for-yourself experience with personal care and beauty products, Dogphora aims to be "the world's first marketplace for trusted and premium pet products and services." At...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags, roaches crawling on prep table shut down four restaurants

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags and roaches crawling near food were some of the violations that shut down four restaurants in South Florida. Galuppi’s on the Green in Pompano Beach, Griot Caribbean Take Out in West Palm Beach, Antojo Latino in Royal Palm Beach and Krave Lounge in Sunrise were among the restaurants shut down last week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami Civic

How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy rain and storms soak South Florida

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As a wet day continues, heavy rainfall and flood advisories are expected throughout before the weather clears up as the week continues. Tuesday has become a soaking wet day as heavy rainfall and storms covered South Florida. Many drivers had to dodge the rain while...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Office Rents In Miami Have Gone Parabolic, Reports Say

Office rents in Miami have been soaring at what appears to be an unprecedented pace, new reports say. The price increases have been so strong that the developer of the under-construction 830 Brickell office tower is buying out a lease with WeWork that was signed just three years ago. According...
MIAMI, FL

