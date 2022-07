Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus. Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO