Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Pets of the Week

By Tampa Beacon staff
tampabeacon.com
 3 days ago

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week's featured pets can make...

www.tampabeacon.com

fox13news.com

Puppy with severely bowed legs rescued in Pasco County

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A puppy with an awkward posture is finally getting the care he needs, thanks to a good Samaritan and animal services in Pasco County – and the volunteers and workers at Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor. After a post on social media, everyone wants...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Largest Dessert Festival in America Is Returning to Florida! 🧁

Raise your hand if you love desserts! 🙋‍♀️ We do!. There are tons of sweet treats to try in the Disney parks. We've found amazing sweets in Disney Springs and have even compiled a list of the best ones you can grab when you visit. Of course, we've also had our fair share of questionable treats in the parks, and everyone's tastebuds are going to be different. If you're a Florida local or are visiting during October and you have a sweet tooth, don't miss the largest dessert festival in America returning to Tampa this year!
FLORIDA STATE
Hillsborough County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Lifestyle
WFLA

Photos: South Tampa home finalist in HGTV’s ‘Ultimate House Hunt’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Daycare Owner Shoots Husband For Molesting Children At Center

A woman from Maryland shot her husband in a hotel room because she said he was molesting and sexually abusing children at the daycare she owns. Her husband is a retired Baltimore Police Officer and after she found out about the alleged sexual abuse she decided to shot him in the head and leg. When police rushed to the scene and asked if they could see the victim to make sure he was okay she refused.
MARYLAND STATE
#Hillsborough Pets#Stowers Elementary School
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman’s emotional support dog remains missing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The desperate search is on for an emotional support dog. Juliet is a long haired dachshund that is about nine-years-old. She’s been with Elizabeth Blaine for many years now. “I can’t sleep at night, I’m on a lot of different medications for my illnesses and...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
thegabber.com

The Gecko Recipients: St. Vincent DePaul CARES

As Florida real estate and rent prices continue to rise, charities like the cross-Florida St. Vincent DePaul CARES aim to provide relief to those who have fallen on hard times. SVdP does this in 16 counties, including Pinellas, by rehousing families and connecting those experiencing homelessness to local support services....
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News

Goody Goody serving up burgers in Tampa since 1925

TAMPA, Fla. — Goody Goody is a beloved diner located in the heart of Hyde Park. This Tampa tradition opened in 1925 as one of the original burger spots in town. The restaurant closed 80 years later and the Gonzmart Family brought it back in 2016. If you’re going...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Elderly woman found dead in Bradenton home, kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home on 38th Avenue East in Bradenton looks like any other home in the neighborhood. Inside it’s a whole other story, with extremely deplorable conditions. It’s where the body of an 80-year-old woman was found last week. Authorities say she died from natural causes. However, the woman had been hoarding kittens and cats -- Dozens of felines were found alive, but in poor condition, in that home.
BRADENTON, FL

