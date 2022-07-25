Hillsborough Pets of the Week

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A puppy with an awkward posture is finally getting the care he needs, thanks to a good Samaritan and animal services in Pasco County – and the volunteers and workers at Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor. After a post on social media, everyone wants...
TAMPA, Fla. - Riverview resident Scot Hill said 2020 was the perfect time to expand his family, but not in the way you might be thinking. "Without the pandemic we never would have gotten the girls, they are our pandemic puppies, man," said Hill. Hill's a chef, and like millions...
Raise your hand if you love desserts! 🙋♀️ We do!. There are tons of sweet treats to try in the Disney parks. We’ve found amazing sweets in Disney Springs and have even compiled a list of the best ones you can grab when you visit. Of course, we’ve also had our fair share of questionable treats in the parks, and everyone’s tastebuds are going to be different. If you’re a Florida local or are visiting during October and you have a sweet tooth, don’t miss the largest dessert festival in America returning to Tampa this year!
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the Big Lots Parking Lot on Allen Rd., in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Manatee County is so grateful for the outpouring of support they have received after issuing a plea to help a newborn puppy with a mysterious backstory. The puppy, named Wilbur, is now 22-days-old. No one knows where he came from, other...
A woman from Maryland shot her husband in a hotel room because she said he was molesting and sexually abusing children at the daycare she owns. Her husband is a retired Baltimore Police Officer and after she found out about the alleged sexual abuse she decided to shot him in the head and leg. When police rushed to the scene and asked if they could see the victim to make sure he was okay she refused.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The desperate search is on for an emotional support dog. Juliet is a long haired dachshund that is about nine-years-old. She’s been with Elizabeth Blaine for many years now. “I can’t sleep at night, I’m on a lot of different medications for my illnesses and...
REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — The beach area says hello to a new restaurant — Coco Wood Grill in Redington Shores. While their macadamia nut-encrusted fresh fish is a favorite, another mainstay of their kitchen is Chris’ Clams. Named for chef/owner Chris Lazorcheck, it’s a take on a...
LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
As Florida real estate and rent prices continue to rise, charities like the cross-Florida St. Vincent DePaul CARES aim to provide relief to those who have fallen on hard times. SVdP does this in 16 counties, including Pinellas, by rehousing families and connecting those experiencing homelessness to local support services....
TAMPA, Fla. — Goody Goody is a beloved diner located in the heart of Hyde Park. This Tampa tradition opened in 1925 as one of the original burger spots in town. The restaurant closed 80 years later and the Gonzmart Family brought it back in 2016. If you’re going...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home on 38th Avenue East in Bradenton looks like any other home in the neighborhood. Inside it’s a whole other story, with extremely deplorable conditions. It’s where the body of an 80-year-old woman was found last week. Authorities say she died from natural causes. However, the woman had been hoarding kittens and cats -- Dozens of felines were found alive, but in poor condition, in that home.
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man near a river in Weeki Wachee said on a dock behind his home on Sunday when he saw a kayak paddle float by in the water and heard a commotion. John Prout said he then ran towards the boat attached to his dock and saw a young woman floating by and her body wasn't moving.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After seven full years of working for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a hardworking K-9 is finally turning in his collar and retiring. K-9 Titan is a 7-year-old German Shepard who has been serving the citizens of Pasco County since December 2015 — and yes, he did start young.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Fire Rescue is warning drivers to avoid a portion of Ridge Road due to flooding. Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter that two vehicles were stuck in the floodwaters. As of this report, Ridge Road is closed east of Little Road while...
