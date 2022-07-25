Town ’N’ Country veteran gets donated roof

We’ve heard this debate time and time again. If a man is out with his girl and her friends, should he cover the entire tab? I say no, but the woman in this video believes that her man should absolutely do just that. In my opinion she is acting very ridiculous especially since she is with about 18 people. Have you ever been in this situation? I mean I’ve went out with my man and maybe one other girl. Of course he covered both of our tabs, but I doubt he would even want to do that if I was with 18 other people. I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually left her after this incident. How do you feel about this situation? Do you think that her man should pay for her and her entire group of friends? Is he obligated as a “Man” or are you with me and think that she is being absolutely ridiculous. Leave a comment on the post! See the video below.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO