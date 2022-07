It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we look at a claim about an abortion bill and state Republicans. In a now-deleted tweet, activist and former Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Qasim Rashid wrote, “North Carolina GOP is reintroducing a bill that says life begins at conception and anyone who destroys that fertilized egg is guilty of first-degree murder.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.

