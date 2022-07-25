Imperial invited to ESL Challenger Melbourne

After 15 years in the world’s top racing championship, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has finally announced his retirement. Taking to social media to announce his departure, Vettel revealed that he’ll be stepping away from the sport after the 2022 season ends, with the final race of the year at Abu Dhabi being the milestone 300th race start of his career. Explaining why he decided to retire, the former champion said that he’d like to focus more time and energy on his family and his three children as well as chasing new challenges that will help shape a better future. Vettel has long been a vocal advocate for sustainability and the fight against climate change.

