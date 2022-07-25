ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial invited to ESL Challenger Melbourne

By Mateusz Miter
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh team have now been invited to ESL Challenger Melbourne. Imperial Esports received an invitation to the CS:GO tournament today following OG and ORDER, who were invited based on the ESL World Rankings. Imperial will be the only South American representative attending the...

Who was the MVP of VCT Masters Copenhagen? Our award winners and best player picks

The best of the best shined the brightest on the big stage at VCT Masters Copenhagen. The top teams in the world collided in a terrific two weeks of VALORANT action, culminating in three days of red hot action in front of a raucous crowd. The weekend topped off with an exhilarating five-map grand finals between FPX and Paper Rex, which ended with FPX hoisting the trophy.
VIDEO GAMES
Team BDS swaps Erdote with LIMIT after academy support requests time off

Team BDS has made some surprising changes to its League of Legends rosters today. The organization has announced Robert “Erdote” Nowak will return to the academy team for the remainder of the season. Dino “LIMIT” Tot, who has been benched for almost two months, will be stepping into the LEC lineup in place of the Pole. The changes come after Tobias “Dreamer Ace” Schreckeneder asked the org to take some time off due to personal reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
Stanislaw reportedly set to return to Evil Geniuses

One of North America’s greatest CS:GO players could be making a return to Evil Geniuses. Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz is reportedly in talks with the organization to join its EG.CD roster, replacing Anthony “CLASIA” Kearney, according to Dust2.us. This means CLASIA would leave the Blueprint Project just two months after it was formed.
VIDEO GAMES
Misfits reportedly ‘in negotiations’ to sell LEC slot

Misfits Gaming has been a mainstay organization in the European League of Legends scene since 2017, but according to reports by Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger and former Esportsmaniacos reporter Eros, the team might be leaving the LEC in the near future. The longtime LEC team is reportedly “in negotiations” to...
VIDEO GAMES
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1™ Team Selects Fastly to Drive Ultimate Digital Performance

SAN FRANCISCO & BRACKLEY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, eight-time consecutive FIA Formula One™ World Constructors’ Champions, today announced that the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform is now an official global sponsor. The long-term partnership reflects the companies’ shared commitment to experiences that are fast, safe, and leading edge – both on the track and on the internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005426/en/ Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1™ Team Selects Fastly to Drive Ultimate Digital Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
MOTORSPORTS
PS+ Essential August lineup leaked

For players who couldn’t wait for the latest releases on the PlayStation Plus, look no further because the PS+ Essential lineup for August has been leaked ahead of time. First leaked by Dealabs, we now know that three very popular game franchises will be offering up some great selections for the month.
VIDEO GAMES
How to sign up for the World Series of Warzone 2022

The Prime Gaming World Series of Warzone event makes it triumphant return this upcoming August, with the tournament making its Caldera map debut and fielding a massive $600,000 total prize pool. But there’s more to be excited about other than just the new map and some more cash on the...
VIDEO GAMES
T1 pull off comeback to win telecom war over KT thanks to sneaky Baron take

KT Rolster were close to breaking T1’s winning streak in the 2022 LCK Summer Split today, but a smart play from the spring champions stopped them dead in their tracks. T1 grabbed their eighth consecutive win in the split with a 2-1 win against KT. The squad were dangerously close to being defeated in the series, but their genius macro play once again came out on top to secure yet another victory.
VIDEO GAMES
When will Daily Adventure Incense be added to Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is adding a Daily Adventure Incense for rare Pokémon spawns to the game, and fans are already booting up their games to see if they can start catching rarer Pokémon that aren’t typically found in the wild. The Daily Adventure Incense was announced today,...
VIDEO GAMES
Shroud explains what it’ll take for him to continue competing in VALORANT next year

There’s a chance shroud’s short stint as a VALORANT pro player will extend past North America’s Last Chance Qualifier next month. In a recent stream, the Canadian said he would likely continue competing in VALORANT if a few conditions are met. These conditions are strongly dependant on how franchising in North America will work next year.
VIDEO GAMES
Here are all FNCS finalists from Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3 semi-finals weekend

Fortnite‘s competitive scene has helped a range of its best players show off their skills and earn some money while doing it. Players from around the world are competing for a chance at their share of the $3 million prize pool for this season’s Fortnite Championship Series. The semi-finals weekend has just concluded, and whole new duos have been awarded a position in the finals next month.
VIDEO GAMES
World Series of Warzone 2022 comes to Caldera with in-game open qualifiers, $600,000 prize pool

The biggest event in Call of Duty: Warzone is back this summer and bigger than ever, with the World Series of Warzone 2022 event announced for August and September. This year, there are more opportunities for any player to qualify for the World Series in either North America or Europe, and more cash on the line with the total global prize pool increasing from $400,000 to $600,000. This will also be the first Series of Warzone event to take place on the Caldera map.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson wins silver in thrilling Athing Mu battle at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships.The 20-year-old adds to her Olympic silver medal from last year after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds in Eugene.She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.The medal is Great Britain’s sixth at the World Championships...
SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Four-Time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Announces Retirement After 2022 Season

After 15 years in the world’s top racing championship, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has finally announced his retirement. Taking to social media to announce his departure, Vettel revealed that he’ll be stepping away from the sport after the 2022 season ends, with the final race of the year at Abu Dhabi being the milestone 300th race start of his career. Explaining why he decided to retire, the former champion said that he’d like to focus more time and energy on his family and his three children as well as chasing new challenges that will help shape a better future. Vettel has long been a vocal advocate for sustainability and the fight against climate change.
MOTORSPORTS

