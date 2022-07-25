Imperial invited to ESL Challenger Melbourne

SAN FRANCISCO & BRACKLEY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, eight-time consecutive FIA Formula One™ World Constructors’ Champions, today announced that the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform is now an official global sponsor. The long-term partnership reflects the companies’ shared commitment to experiences that are fast, safe, and leading edge – both on the track and on the internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005426/en/ Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1™ Team Selects Fastly to Drive Ultimate Digital Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
