Justice, IL

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority City Council met July 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the agenda provided by the council: Call...

Bipartisan PAC urges State's Attorney Hill to oppose SAFE-T Act

Brown County State's Attorney Michael Hill, a Republican, is being urged to join an effort to repeal Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act, which retools multiple parts of the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Critics of the reform bill, which takes effect...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
Driver's License & ID Card Expiration Dates Extended To Dec 1

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's...
ILLINOIS STATE
University of Illinois Will Still Require COVID Vaccinations or Weekly Testing at Its Campuses, School Says

The University of Illinois says that its three locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination, despite a policy change from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement...
ILLINOIS STATE

