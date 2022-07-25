Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority City Council met July 5

Here is the agenda as provided by the board: I. Welcome and introductions - Director Jeffreys II. Approval/review of minutes - Board Members/Staff III. Director 's Report - Goals for FY2023, Changes to MSR - Chief...
Brown County State's Attorney Michael Hill, a Republican, is being urged to join an effort to repeal Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act, which retools multiple parts of the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Critics of the reform bill, which takes effect...
Value in Financials stocks rose 2.7 percent in the week ending July 23 from the previous week. The strongest performing Financials company in Illinois was Old Republic International Corp. (ORI:NYQ), sitting 23,911,405.9 percent higher to sell at $22.43. Vericity Inc. (VERY:NAQ) fared...
According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's...
The University of Illinois says that its three locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination, despite a policy change from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Bond County in south central Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northern Marion County in south central Illinois... Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:08. 05:56.
Comments / 0