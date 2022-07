Police in Carrollton Township are asking for help locating a suspect or suspects wanted for questioning regarding a car fire. The fire was set in a vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 on Bauer Dr. near Stinson. Police are asking if anyone saw something suspicious like a person going through vehicles, or if surrounding homes or businesses might have surveillance footage of the incident.

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO