50 year employee

Salem High School SADD members Julia Casey, Sne Kaur, Katie Hobbs and Madison Sapcut with advisors Don and Jeanne Page had the opportunity to travel to Orlando, Florida for the annual SADD National Conference. “It was great to be able to attend another conference. Due to COVID the last two conferences had to be cancelled.” explained Jeanne Page.
Wanda Sue Knuckles, age 80 of Salem, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Salem Crossing. Born June 29, 1942 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Hershel E. and C. Eileen (McKinney) Fleenor. She was a retired office manager at Southway Villa and was baptized in...
Starting school is a major milestone for parents and children. Thursday, Aug. 4, is the first student day for Salem, East Washington and West Washington schools. The Salem Democrat, July 28, 2022, will feature some adorable photos of reader submitted kindergarten students from the Class of 2035. Calendars for the school year for all three schools will also be included.
Information, Hickory Ave. Suspicious Activity, Teresa St. Burning Wire, S. Mill St. Accident (Left Scene), Main St. Unwanted Subject, Aspen Dr. Unconscious Female, Hackberry St. Welfare Check, Good Living Pharmacy. Lost/Stolen License Plate, Spurgeon St. 07-21-2022. Stolen Vehicle, Main St. Property Damage, Mulberry St. Alarm, Hackberry St. 07-22-2022. Accident (Property...
Anna Jane Moore, 89, Orleans, died at 9:38 a.m. on July 25, 2022. She was born June 5, 1933, in Paoli, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Sanders) Roach. She married Gerald Moore on Dec. 15, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 2000. She was a...
The current members of the Salem High School boys' and girls' soccer teams were there. So were members from the programs' past teams. There were even some future Lions and Lady Lions on the sidelines watching as the alumni took to the pitch Saturday for the first-ever Salem Soccer Alumni game.
Comments / 0