Denver, CO

The Future of Food Halls in Denver

By Brandon Rodriguez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood courts — oops, food halls — are in vogue. In fact, by summer’s end, Denver will have added two more to its list — Parkside Eatery and Freedom Street Social. This means that by the end of summer, Denver will have twice as many food halls as Whole Foods Markets....

