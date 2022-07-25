ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Machado was so mad after an Angel Hernandez call overturned a hit by pitch

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
On the long, long list of bad Angel Hernandez calls that we’ve seen over the years, this one was far from the worst. Heck, it might have even been … the right one?

But it still made Manny Machado mad, and that’s noteworthy.

Here’s the situation from Sunday’s eventual New York Mets win over the San Diego Padres: In the sixth inning, Drew Smith threw a pitch that came inside on Machado. As he took what might have been a check swing — the ball hit him in the elbow. The home plate umpire sent him to first … but the call from the first-base ump was that he swung. And that meant it was strike three.

That first base ump? You guessed it. Angel Hernandez. But I actually think he might have gotten the call right?

Machado was then seen in the dugout smashing something, pretty heated at the call:

Here's what happened

Start up the memes again

His name was trending on Sunday night:

But ... the call might have been right?

That’s my take, actually!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

