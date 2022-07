Denver no longer requires marijuana business applicants to prove they're lawful residents of the United States, and state regulators aren't far behind. According to a July 5 announcement from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, the proof-of-residency requirement instituted in 2006 by state lawmakers was eliminated by recent legislation. Senate Bill 21-199 removed proof of lawful residence as a requirement to receive public benefits not just from the state, but also local authorities and municipalities (it didn't affect requirements for federal aid). And Denver was quick to take advantage of that.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO