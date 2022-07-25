Road Trip Next 2 WEnds? Last Call WE Fest & Alan Jackson Tix Here

Not like the North Dakota State Bison football team has a problem drawing attendance, but this will for sure "sweeten the pot" just a bit. The news out of Fargo yesterday was in the works for quite a while, and now it's official - beer will be allowed to be sold at their games in the Fargodome. Now, this isn't a move designed to help fill the stands, not at all - North Dakota State has no problem selling out Bison games. When the pandemic hit, and we all went through that period, questions were asked, would fans eventually come back to the Fargodome? Almost a year ago exactly inforum.com reported " Around 13,000 season tickets have been sold for the 2021 season in a stadium that carries a capacity of 18,700" The answer was an obvious "Yes"

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO