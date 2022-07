The weekend is nigh, my fellow audiophile friends. The Underground Music Showcase will tear through South Broadway for three days, bringing local and national acts together for a symbiotic playground of music, food, drinks and no shortage of good times. Though one of the greatest parts of UMS is discovering your love for an artist you’d never previously heard of, there are a few acts on the bill we at 303 Magazine will be sure to catch. A lineup running 100+ artists deep can feel overwhelming, but 303’s music desk has you covered. Without further ado, here are the acts we’re most excited to get down with at UMS.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO