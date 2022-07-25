ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Keyless cars: 'Spate' of thefts in Northern Ireland, says PSNI

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have warned owners of keyless entry cars that advances in technology are enabling thieves to steal cars "right from under your nose", after a spate of thefts in Northern Ireland. Access to vehicles can now be gained by redirecting the wireless signal from a key fob. Thirty five...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Serial criminal with 'most extreme addiction to crack cocaine' his barrister had ever seen secured £50,000 Rishi Sunak Covid bounceback loan that he blew on drugs

A well-known criminal has been jailed for nearly four years after blowing a £50,000 Covid bounceback loan all on drugs before being arrested in a high-speed car chase. Serial crook Louis Maxwell, 35, claimed the money through Rishi Sunak's Covid Bounceback scheme to help his tow-truck business survive through lockdown.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Police search shipping containers in desperate search for 20-year-old woman who vanished on Saturday as 'several' people are arrested

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the disappearance of a missing Bradford woman. Officers were seen cordoning off industrial units on Wednesday in an investigation linked to missing 20-year-old Somaiya Begum. Authorities have cordoned off units on Thornbury Road, opposite the Islamic Cultural and Educational Association...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-Cuomo staffer hit and killed by car after being ordered out of a Lyft on a highway in Delaware when he and five of his friends got into an argument with the driver - who fled the scene

A senior policy advisor working in ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office was hit and killed by a car after he was forced out of a Lyft in the middle of a busy highway. Sid Wolf, 43, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after he and a group of five friends got into a dispute with their rideshare driver in Dewey Beach, Delaware.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies in crash after driving away from scene of woman’s murder

A man fleeing a murder scene has been killed in a car crash after a police chase. The investigation began after the police were called to a house in Beverley, East Yorks, where they found a woman’s body in the early hours of Monday morning. Officers pursued a man who they saw driving away from the scene in a VW Polo at approximately 6am, resulting in a chase on the B1035 between Seaton and Hornsea. The Polo then crashed with a Ford Transit van at around 6.30am, Humberside Police said. The driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'

A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
ACCIDENTS

