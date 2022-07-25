House committee investigating January 6 attack on Capitol plans to continue hearings in fall
The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack plans to continue...www.cbsnews.com
The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack plans to continue...www.cbsnews.com
Keep spending money we don’t have. This is costing taxpayers millions of dollars. For what? Witch hunt that’s been going on for 7 years!!!!
Promise ginni Thomas,they’ll take her to a all you can eat buffet ,if she testifies truthfully
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9